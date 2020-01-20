England Roses: Jess Thirlby regrets mistakes against New Zealand in Vitality Nations Cup | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLea5edad6b1890df0eda13d7b0bd699d312% %MINIFYHTMLea5edad6b1890df0eda13d7b0bd699d313%

"Tactically there was nothing out there that we didn't expect, but I don't think we were fast enough to recognize it."





%MINIFYHTMLea5edad6b1890df0eda13d7b0bd699d314% %MINIFYHTMLea5edad6b1890df0eda13d7b0bd699d315%











2:23



Jess Thirlby shared his analysis of the defeat of the Roses of England against the world champions

Jess Thirlby shared his analysis of the defeat of the Roses of England against the world champions

Jess Thirlby, the England Roses head coach, admitted that too many mistakes proved costly as the home team fell and lost to New Zealand in their first Vitality Nations Cup match in Nottingham.

The meeting marked Thirlby's first outing as head coach on English soil and defeat 64-48 was the first meeting of the Roses with the world champions since the devastating semifinal of the Netball World Cup last July.

Both head coaches presented very changed teams for that qualifying match as they are rebuilt and regrouped after player retreats and people taking sabbaticals of international netball.

England Roses begins Vitality Nations Cup with defeat Read the match report and see the highlights of England's meeting with New Zealand

The most productive streak of the game of the Roses came just before halftime, as they recovered five goals without response and lost 28-25.

However, in the second 30 minutes, the understanding and smooth execution of Silver Ferns of his game plan contrasted with the work of the Roses and finally achieved the victory of 16 goals.

"I think we gave a good account of ourselves in the first half and during the third quarter," the head coach told Sky sports.

"We withdrew it and asked them some questions, but we finally made too many mistakes. I think we could have come out on the break."

"Tactically there was nothing out there that we didn't expect, but I don't think we were fast enough to recognize it."

Watch England's meeting with New Zealand on YouTube Take a look back at the match between Vitality Roses of England and New Zealand in full using our broadcast on the Sky Sports YouTube page

Throughout the first half, the end of England's attack was pressured and when the second quarter came to an end, Thirlby decided to change the image.

George Fisher arrived at GS and created a goal in the & # 39; D & # 39 ;, while Eleanor Cardwell seemed comfortable when he moved to GA.

With Jade Clarke's experience at the Center and Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite in WA, the momentum of the game changed and halftime cut the Roses at their best.

"I know George can get off the bench and have an impact. We saw that in South Africa, but I really thought that combining her with El (Eleanor Cardwell) gave New Zealand something to think about," Thirlby said.

"He gave us a little height in the circle, He in particular is very strong, so he was satisfied with that."

"It was great to let it work for a while and some of these associations have not played full matches and when you play with the world champions, sometimes you can't leave it out for the entire game."

George Fisher instantly made his presence felt (Credit: Ben Lumley)

Las Rosas, like all teams in this competition, will now manage a brief change before the second day of Wednesday.

In Arena Birmingham, they will face South Africa, they will live Sky sports and broadcast on YouTube. The SPAR Proteas also began their Cup of Nations campaign with a loss: 59-54 at the hands of Jamaica.

England and South Africa met six times last year, including a series of three events in Cape Town, so they know each other well, although the reintroduction of Karla Pretorius adds a new dimension for visitors.

What we learned yesterday:

1. Jamaica has returned

2. Kiwis have a plan

3. South Africa played 2 shooters

4. England needs to expose that talent

5. Australia got lost 😉

Great first tests in the cup of nations and expect more twists and turns this week. @SkyNetball – Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) January 20, 2020

"We got some combinations against New Zealand. Having played the game against the world champions and having gone out with the 12 players knowing how that was, will be really valuable for the next two games," Thirlby concluded.

"I'm sure we will have a slightly different approach (for them). The margins are very tight between the selections and it's really a great place to be."

Sky Sports is your home for netball: every moment of the Vitality Nations Cup is shown on air and broadcast on YouTube. The second day is January 22, with England against South Africa and New Zealand against Jamaica.