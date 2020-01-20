England head coach Eddie Jones names eight newcomers in the 34-man Six Nations squad | Rugby Union News





Eddie Jones has included eight limitless players in his Six Nations England squad

Eddie Jones named eight limitless players in his 34-man squad of England for the Six Nations this year.

Tom Dunn, Ben Earl and Ollie Thorley have been involved in former England squads, while Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, Alex Moon, Will Stuart and Jacob Umaga are summoned for the first time.

However, Billy Vunipola is not named after the Saracens confirmed that No. 8 suffered a broken arm in their Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 on Sunday.

In addition, Jones has summoned two apprentices of players who will only train with the team, including Josh Hodge, on the side of the Newcastle Falcons Championship.

More to follow …

England's 34-man squad for the Six Nations 2020

Forward: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Exeter ChiefsBen Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints) , Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 31 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Backups: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devotee (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph ( Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Apprentice players: Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, without cover), Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons, without cover).