Eminem sends Lord Jamar on his way & # 39; I Will & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
Eminem's fight with Lord Jamar shows no signs of ending when the rapper struck the legend of Brand Nubian in his new song, "I Will."

"I have a crown of thorns, but it does not fit around the horns / But I keep it as a dollar store / I am more than I expected and I am much worse / 40 years old bar verse of Lord Jamar," Em rapped the song.

