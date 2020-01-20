Eminem sends Lord Jamar on his way & # 39; I Will & # 39;

Eminem's fight with Lord Jamar shows no signs of ending when the rapper struck the legend of Brand Nubian in his new song, "I Will."

"I have a crown of thorns, but it does not fit around the horns / But I keep it as a dollar store / I am more than I expected and I am much worse / 40 years old bar verse of Lord Jamar," Em rapped the song.

He continued: "I've never been, claiming rap when it's not yours / If it was someone's house, G Rap and Rakim would have to mop you floors Run-DMC would be cleaning you sinks / Yes, your group was off the chain, but you were the weakest link. "

Lord Jamar has offended Eminem several times, stating that Eminem is not one of the five best rappers and that he is only a "guest,quot; in hip hop. Em also went to Lord Jamar on his last surprise album, Kamikaze, where he told Jamar that he belongs to the hip hop culture.