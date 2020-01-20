Eddie Howe says it is Bournemouth against the world fighting for survival | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2996df493bfcdcc4e105ad0037d6489b12% %MINIFYHTML2996df493bfcdcc4e105ad0037d6489b13%

Howe: "We must turn all our energies against the outside world, we must become very internal and use all the negativity that surrounds us,quot;





Eddie Howe says that the possibility of Bournemouth playing the football championship next season is "the furthest thing from his mind,quot;

Eddie Howe has promised to save Bournemouth from releasing the Premier League and insists they are against the world.

The Cherries are within the drop zone, three points adrift from safety, after the defeat against Norwich on Saturday and now they have failed to score in four consecutive Premier League games, their worst race in the top category .

Bournemouth has won just two Premier League games in his last 17 attempts, against Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, and then he will face his south coast club mate, Brighton, at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

"We've talked a lot internally about our spirit and how it shows in the field," Howe said Monday. "Sometimes it has been there, but other times it has not been obvious.

"That consistency, and that mentality, must be present at every moment in every game until the end of the season. That is what we are focusing on, fighting collectively with our fans and with all those who are connected to the club."

"We must turn all our energies against the outside world, we must become very internal and use all the negativity that surrounds us in a positive way, to show that we are still fighting and that we can do it."

Brighton, who is five points ahead of Bournemouth in 15, also heads to the game in disrepair with only one victory from his last eight Premier League games, which faced the Cherries on December 28.

Howe insisted that his team "will go ahead and try to prove that people are wrong,quot; with another great game next Saturday against Aston Villa, which is one place above Dorset's side in the relegation fight.

"You live and breathe every second," the Bournemouth chief added. "It affects your life, it affects everything. In your own mind, when you're not doing the work you want to do, defined by the results, it really hurts."

Alireza Jahanbakhsh helped Brighton beat Bournemouth in December

"For me there is only one way to react; fighting, to keep going and trying to prove that people are wrong. It does not make me question my role in the club, it makes me focus on my role, win football matches.

"My entire career as a player served as a good tool for this moment. It was not particularly successful, so I am turning to all those feelings and setbacks, having to find solutions to problems."

"My administrative career is the same. Many difficult times. I have a bank of experiences to turn to and I will need that now."

"The (possibility of) Championship and next season is the furthest thing from my mind. It's about trying to win games. We are very close to the teams that are above us."

Bournemouth is in talks with Borussia Dortmund about an agreement to sign Jacob Bruun Larsen at the January transfer window, but Howe was shy with those reports.

"My main focus is to prepare for Brighton," he said. "(There are) no updates on any entries."