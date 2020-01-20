Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson reveals the cause of the death of his father Rocky Johnson in an emotional Instagram video

Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson laments the loss of his father, Rocky Johnson. the Jumanji: Next level Star recently posted an emotional eight-minute video on Instagram to thank his fans for his love and support, and to explain what caused his 75-year-old father's death.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not felt well, he had been fighting a cold and an infection and on Tuesday he had what is known as deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in his leg, "Johnson explained.

See this post on Instagram i love you You broke the color barriers, you became a legend of the ring and the road made its way through this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, looking at you and worshiping you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand The adorable boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. That he later became a man when he realized that you had other deeply complicated sides that should be sustained and understood. Son to father. From man to man. That was when my adoration became respect. And my empathy became gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful that you gave me the invaluable lessons of life. Dad, I wish I had one more chance to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped from me so fast without warning. He left in an instant and I will not return. I'm suffering. But we both know it's just pain and it will happen. Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it is time to move on because I have to feed my family and work to achieve it. Finally, I want you to rest your pioneer soul, Soulman. No pain, no regrets, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very complete life, very hard, that broke barriers and you left everything in the ring. I love you dad and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐 A post shared by therock (@therock) in January 17, 2020 at 8:01 a.m. PST

He went on to say that the great blood clot broke free and traveled through his father's body to his lung. This ended up clotting his lung, and that caused Rocky to die very quickly from a massive heart attack, "just like that."

The actor's father was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame whose real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles. As a member of the Soul Patrol with Tony Atlas, Rocky Johnson became the first black label team champion in WWE history in 1983.

The Rock said his father "was fast," and that's how his old man always did things. He explained that it was comforting to know that his father's death did not last. Although he did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to his father for the last time, he is happy that his father no longer has pain. Johnson said his father had been suffering a long time because that is the life of a professional fighter.

The actor also revealed through an Instagram photo that he had written his father's compliment, and wrote in the caption that it was a fun project. Johnson added that he had written many things over the years, but nothing had prepared him for that.

After Rocky Johnson passed away on January 15, Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson made his first public statement two days later. He said his father broke the color barriers, became a legend of the ring and made his way through the world.

“I was the boy sitting in the seats, looking at you and worshiping you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am, ”said the 47-year-old man.

Ad

Jumanji: the next level It is currently presented in cinemas throughout the country.



Post views:

0 0