Dr. Dubrow worries that the lump of the cancer survivor's abdomen is "immovable,quot;

Dr. Terry Dubrow It is not one to reverse a surgical challenge. But you may not be able to do much to help Wesley, a kidney cancer survivor who developed what Dubrow calls a "really unusual,quot; postoperative complication after organ removal.
Dubrow and colleague Dr. Paul Nassif meet Wesley for the first time in this clip of tonight's new video Botched episode. And after hearing their story, both doctors are concerned that an additional surgical procedure does not really improve the "bump,quot; that protrudes from your abdomen.
"This case is one of those cases that requires all nine years of training to solve it," says Dr. Dubrow when evaluating the photograph of the police officer, after consultation. Unfortunately, knowing the details of your medical history fills the specialist with even more uncertainty.
As Wesley explains, the inflamed area began to develop shortly after the removal of his kidney and "continued to grow more and more."
He was referred to a plastic surgeon who seemed confident that "two pieces of (surgical) mesh,quot; (used for procedures such as hernia repair, among others) would improve the appearance of the lump. But, according to Wesley's memory, "immediately after surgery, it looked like it was bigger."
The information concerns Dr. Dubrow, especially considering the credentials of Wesley's last doctor.
"The fact that a board-certified plastic surgeon puts on two layers of mesh and immediately, Wesley's bulge was worse … just underlines the idea that this is an incredibly difficult and potentially irremediable problem," he tells The confessional chamber.
See Wesley & # 39; s Botched see play in the full clip above.
Watch a new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only at E!