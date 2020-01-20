Dr. Dubrow worries that the lump of the cancer survivor's abdomen is "immovable,quot;

Dr. Terry Dubrow It is not one to reverse a surgical challenge. But you may not be able to do much to help Wesley, a kidney cancer survivor who developed what Dubrow calls a "really unusual,quot; postoperative complication after organ removal.

Dubrow and colleague Dr. Paul Nassif meet Wesley for the first time in this clip of tonight's new video Botched episode. And after hearing their story, both doctors are concerned that an additional surgical procedure does not really improve the "bump,quot; that protrudes from your abdomen.

"This case is one of those cases that requires all nine years of training to solve it," says Dr. Dubrow when evaluating the photograph of the police officer, after consultation. Unfortunately, knowing the details of your medical history fills the specialist with even more uncertainty.

As Wesley explains, the inflamed area began to develop shortly after the removal of his kidney and "continued to grow more and more."