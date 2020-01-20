Douvan aims for the return of Chase Champion | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLf49c6926f035480f06f7969f4d99a51212% %MINIFYHTMLf49c6926f035480f06f7969f4d99a51213%





Ruby Walsh riding Douvan

Douvan connections remain hopeful to bring the elegant two-miler to the Cheltenham Festival for the Queen Mother Champion Betway Chase.

The 10-year-old suffered a setback after making a triumphant return after 569 days on the sidelines in Clonmel's oil chase in November. That meant I couldn't run in Leopardstown at Christmas.

He seems to be improving and coach Willie Mullins is about to intensify his work.

"You may go straight to Cheltenham. It wouldn't run before," said Patrick Mullins, his father's assistant.

"If it makes Cheltenham great, if it doesn't, we'll look for something after Cheltenham."

"We take him week by week with him. He is obviously very fragile, but he entered Cheltenham and the plan is to take him to Cheltenham."

"It's here in the yard, it's been kicked out, so we're slowly stepping it up. We have a little time right now. We still don't have to press any buttons. It's so far, so good."

Saldier also missed the Leopardstown Christmas gathering, but was able to reach the Unibet Hurdle Champion in Cheltenham.

He claimed an honor claim by winning the Morgiana Hurdle in Punchestown in November, after being off the track after autumn in Naas a year earlier.

Mullins added: "He's riding out and we hope to go straight to Cheltenham with him."

"It is not ideal, but that is how it should be. For the moment it is direct to the Champion of the obstacle."