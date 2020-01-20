Dorinda Medley listens to her late husband while reading Matt Fraser

Moved to tears.

Meet the frasers medium Matt Fraser left Bravolebrity Dorinda Medley completely impressed after a one-to-one reading. Fortunately, the cameras captured the intimate meeting between the two stars of reality while their meeting was filmed at Medley's house in Berkshires, Blue Stone Manor.

Of course, since Medley was nervous before reading, he decided to take place outside the mansion.

"I'm going to make you read outside, because I'm a little afraid to do it at home," he transmitted the television personality to Fraser. "Do not open any door to evil spirits, correct?"

"No. Does a man with bright shoes open the doors to evil spirits?" the new E! joked personality. "I play these three times and I'm back in Cranston, Rhode Island."

Still, in an attempt to calm Medley's nerves, Fraser assured him that he had "a good feeling,quot; about his home. However, he warned her that "emotional things,quot; were going to arise.