Dorinda Medley listens to her late husband while reading Matt Fraser

Moved to tears.
Meet the frasers medium Matt Fraser left Bravolebrity Dorinda Medley completely impressed after a one-to-one reading. Fortunately, the cameras captured the intimate meeting between the two stars of reality while their meeting was filmed at Medley's house in Berkshires, Blue Stone Manor.
Of course, since Medley was nervous before reading, he decided to take place outside the mansion.
"I'm going to make you read outside, because I'm a little afraid to do it at home," he transmitted the television personality to Fraser. "Do not open any door to evil spirits, correct?"
"No. Does a man with bright shoes open the doors to evil spirits?" the new E! joked personality. "I play these three times and I'm back in Cranston, Rhode Island."
Still, in an attempt to calm Medley's nerves, Fraser assured him that he had "a good feeling,quot; about his home. However, he warned her that "emotional things,quot; were going to arise.
Fraser made this comment by stating that he connected with the late husband of Medley, Richard H. Medley, even before arriving at Blue Stone Manor.
"It's so strong when I'm connecting," said the Rhode Island-based psychic. "What I love about this man is his personality. Because, when I connect with him for the first time, he has a lot of energy to connect with you and talk to you today."
After Richard's spirit asked Matt to take Dorinda's hand, Bravo's star felt excited. It probably didn't help that the Meet the frasers Lead had an important message for Medley from the other side.
"The first thing he wants you to know is that you don't have to keep looking for him all the time," Fraser said. "He says he wants you to know how much he loves you and how proud he is of you. He says: & # 39; You were not just my wife … you were my best friend & # 39;".
While Matt acknowledged that Dorinda has tried to overcome this loss, he was informed that a "piece of your heart,quot; is still connected with Richard. Amid Dorinda's tears, Fraser assured him that Richard is "like the mayor,quot; in the hereafter.
"That's Richard," Medley joked when he heard this. "Richard loved people."
However, according to Fraser, the late Medley has reconnected with his "best friend." Geraldine Ferraro.
"He just said to me:" Can you believe Gerry is here? "Fraser said. "It's like, & # 39; Look! Gerry is here with me & # 39;".
As Dorinda noted, Ferraro spent a year before Richard. In fact, the duo had a close bond since her husband was the speech writer of the deceased politician.
For more information on reading Matt with Dorinda, be sure to see the clip above!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch a new episode of Meet the frasers Monday at 10 p.m., only at E!