Domantas Sabonis reaches triple-double when the Pacers manage to beat Nuggets for the fifth consecutive victory | NBA News

Domantas Sabonis took over the final straight to complete a triple double and Doug McDermott buried two triples that changed the game midway through the last quarter on Sunday night when the Indiana Pacers joined behind to beat host Denver Nuggets 115- 107.

After losing up to 11 points in the third quarter, the Pacers finally caught the Nuggets for the first time from 0-0 in a McDermott triple with 6:59 to play that produced a draw at 91.

Subsequently, the game stalled at 93 and 95 before McDermott followed a Jerami Grant ring from the Nuggets with another triple, which gave Indiana the definitive advantage in 98-97 with 4:13 to play.

Sabonis then scored the next six points of the Pacers, extending the advantage of visitors 104-99 with 1:30 remaining.

McDermott bombed in another triple and Malcolm Brogdon crashed at home when Indiana held on to win for the fifth time in a row.

McDermott finished with a season record and the best 24-point team. The former Nuggets first-round draft pick registered the best mark of their career with six triples in seven attempts, which helped the Pacers overcome the Nuggets 39-9 beyond the arc.

Sabonis finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, giving him the first triple double of his career.

TJ Warren (22) and Brogdon (22) made four Pacers with 22 or more points in a balanced attack. Justin Holiday added 14 from the bench.

Playing for the second consecutive game without the headlines Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets scored the first six points of the game and never lost until McDermott's triple with 4:13 remaining.

Denver led up to six in the first quarter, nine in the second and 11 in the third.

Nikola Jokic recorded a double double with a game of 30 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Grant and Will Barton each contributed 16 points, Mason Plumlee had 13 and Michael Porter Jr 10.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 to boost a balanced San Antonio attack when the Spurs survived Miami Heat 107-102 in Alamo City.

Two free throws by DeRozan and a three-point play by Aldridge after a Derrick White robbery gave the Spurs a 102-98 lead with 3:20 to play in a round-trip game. Marco Belinelli then drained a triple to stretch the San Antonio lead to seven points.

But the Heat reloaded, when Bam Adebayo threw a dump in the alley and Jimmy Butler converted two free throws to reduce the deficit to 105-102.

Two Belinelli free throws with 6.6 seconds to play pushed the Spurs lead to five points and San Antonio held on in the last seconds.

Patty Mills added 18 points for San Antonio, who won for the first time in three games. Belinelli scored 12 points and White scored 11 for the Spurs, who played without guard Dejounte Murray, who missed the game due to illness.

Adebayo scored Miami with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 19 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18, Butler hit 16 and Duncan Robinson added 12 for the Heat, which had a winning streak of two games.

