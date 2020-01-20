Domantas Sabonis killed Nuggets in the fourth quarter, says Denver coach Mike Malone | NBA News

Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis "killed us,quot; when the great Lithuanian recorded a triple double in Indiana's victory over Denver.

Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, and Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter when the Pacers recovered late to beat the Nuggets 115-107.

"McDermott killed us. Sabonis killed us," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "The fourth quarter, they had six offensive rebounds. The very few times they failed, they just pushed us, much more physical than us. Disappointing loss."

Despite playing from behind for most of the game, Sabonis never felt the Indiana Pacers were out of play.

"I felt we were always there, with five and six points in the whole game," Sabonis said. "I felt that this was the game we needed to start the trip well and I simply believed in my teammates that we could take the next step. And in the last quarter, everyone took a step forward and made big plays." "

In a sequence with just under three minutes remaining, Sabonis helped protect the late leadership of the Pacers by fighting through low post traffic to get three offensive rebounds before finishing with a tip-in.

"We played really well together in the last quarter," McDermott said. "We had a lot of shots and I thought we did a good job in defense and rebounds."

Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who broke a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They surpassed a 30-point performance by Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets to win their fifth consecutive game.















Jerami Grant and Will Barton each added 16 points for the Nuggets, who again were without the injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver had the advantage during most of the game, but it surpassed 41-26 in the last quarter. The Nuggets lost 10 of 32 free throws and were 3 of 23 from the three-point range, while the Pacers connected in 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, including six McDermott triples.

"I think we relax a lot and don't play with a sense of urgency, especially in the second half," said Michael Porter Jr, who scored 10 points for Denver. "I think we gave it away."

The successive three-pointers of Aaron Holiday and McDermott, followed by the McDermott lay-up, matched the score to 91 with 6:59 left. The teams alternated the scores in the final minutes, with the Pacers taking their first lead, 98-97, with 4:13 remaining in a triple from McDermott's corner.

Sabonis' consecutive baskets put Indiana to the front 104-99 with 1:30 left and McDermott responded to two free throws by Jokic with another three points when the Pacers achieved a six-point lead with 1:08 remaining. The Nuggets could not close the gap.

