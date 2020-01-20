Dog the Bounty Hunter discredits rumors of suicide, admits it is "broken"

Instagram

While closing false viral reports that he took his life after the & # 39; depression attack & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; s Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted & # 39; He admits having financial problems due to years of medical bills and support for his big family.

Dog the bounty hunter a.k.a. Duane Chapman He is very much alive and well despite the reports that indicate otherwise. Unlike the story that has gone viral, the reality star is not dead and did not take his own life.

The false news that has made its way into social networks includes a message along with a 66-year-old photo that said: "Duane & # 39; Dog & # 39; Chapman died of SUICIDE after an attack of depression against his illness." It was also claimed that the fake news was legitimate reports from the BBC.

But Dog quickly took the matter into his own hands, criticizing the enemies who spread the false reports. He republished the fake news on his Instagram account along with a message, "Not so fast HATERS."

Someone admitted that at first he was deceived by believing the news until he realized he saw Dog only a few weeks ago in 2020. The false news listed the "The most wanted dog"The death of the star sometime in 2019". Friend, the article scared me until I realized that I only saw you a few weeks ago in 2020 … Those who hate will hate, "the follower wrote. Another said the false reports were" very annoying. "

Dog previously admitted that he is not afraid to die and considered committing suicide after his wife Beth chapman He died of throat cancer. "I just hope I don't live much longer without her, because now she took the first step, she already passed through the door," he said in the WGN America series.

"She paved the way for me. I want to take a pill for such fat pain," he continued. "I feel that if I did something at this time and died suicidal and went to heaven and said & # 39; Hello, honey & # 39 ;, and she would go, & # 39; Would you fuck, why would you do that? & # 39 ; "

However, he changed his mind after he had a health emergency due to a pulmonary embolism in his heart in September 2019. "Oh, he was afraid of dying," he recalled when he felt the pain. "I said & # 39; please, let go of my heart, honey. Stop squeezing my heart. & # 39; so I withdraw it. I'm not afraid of dying, but I don't want to."

In other news, Dog admitted in an interview with the New York Times that he currently has financial problems. "I am bankrupt," he said bluntly, attributing the problems to years of medical bills and supporting his large family. He said that if he can't take on a very large reward, he could lose his home in Colorado.