Dive into Corsi: limitations and applications of the "fancy statistic,quot; of hockey

In November, Sporting News presented a manual for hockey analysis. The objective of that manual was to introduce fans to the central concepts of one of the most significant changes in hockey analysis.

Today, we are going to dive deeply into the "elegant statistics,quot; of which you have probably heard more: Corsi.

Concept

Corsi can be used in all situations, but with the analysis it is most often applied to the events that occur in hockey 5 against 5 and even with force. This creates a level playing field for statistics, which is essential because the time spent on power play and criminal death would greatly influence the distribution of shots.

Corsi measures all shooting attempts (shots that are saved, hit the post or crossbar, blocked or missed, as well as goals) by an individual, a group of players (for example, a defensive line or pair) or a equipment.

If Alex Ovechkin is on the ice and during his turn and the Washington Capitals attempt two shots while the opposition tries a shot, he would have a Corsi For (CF) of 2 and a Corsi Against (CA) of 1 in that turn, which he does a Corsi differential of +1. If Ovechkin tried the two Capital shots during that turn, he would have an individual Corsi For (iCF) of 2.

Because larger sample sizes are more valuable when we look for trends in the data, Corsi is most often represented as a ratio (% CF). If Ovechkin played a game in which he was on the ice for eight attempts of shots for the Capitals and four attempts of shots against 5 against 5, he would end the game with 66.67 CF%. Another way to express that number is to say that the Capitals took 66.67 percent of the shared shot when Ovechkin was on the ice; That number would suggest that Ovi was helping to boost the possession of the Capitals.

MORE: Akim Aliu talks about hazing experiences at the NHL

Possession

It is essential to keep in mind that Corsi is not an exact measure of possession. However, it is an indicator of possession that reveals which team is winning the shared shooting battle and which players are the ones that most influence it, both positive and negative.

In hockey, regardless of the score, you want to have the record.

Having control of the disk means that you are in the attack or preparing for the transition to the attack, which means that you have a greater chance of scoring a goal. Of course, you can't win a game without scoring a goal (unless you want to count the shooting, but who wants to do that?). Having the disc is also an excellent way to prevent your opponent from scoring a goal.

We can all point out many examples of teams that won games because they excelled in the counterattack despite being out of shot and out of place, but over the course of a regular season of 82 games, the most successful teams are typically those that excel in the shot share battle in uniform strength (and, more specifically, in 5 vs. 5).

Like Corsi, Fenwick is also an indicator of possession. Unlike Corsi, it excludes blocked shots from its measurement. Therefore, it covers less data, but may offer a different view for those who value shooting blocking as a skill and want to take it into account when analyzing shot metrics.

Quantity vs. quality

If the shot metrics were an onion, examining the "quantity versus quality,quot; debate would be the next layer of focus. The crux of shot quality is reduced to the fact that shots taken from different areas and in different situations are more valuable than others because they are more likely to be a goal.

Imagine a piñata and imagine that it has only one candy inside. Every blindfold you hit increases your chances of releasing that candy from your cardboard prison. But not all blows with the bat are equally likely to get that free candy.

If each blindfold hit represents a random Corsi event, a hit with an aluminum baseball bat would represent a high-risk Corsi For event (HDCF).

The essence behind the quality of the shot is reduced to assign a value to each shot attempt based on its historical statistical probability of becoming a goal. This scans with the eye test: shots taken from the slot, rebounds and shots taken after receiving a pass from the other side of the slot are more likely to be goals than a non-selective shot taken from the point .

Score and place adjustment

When a team is up by a score of 5-1 in the middle of the third period, they will take their foot off the accelerator and the team behind it will step on the accelerator. This is why there is Corsi adjusted by score. The same applies to the quantifiable value of the ice advantage at home.

Micah Blake McCurdy and others have developed formulas to adjust the values ​​of Corsi and Fenwick according to the state of the score and place. Some of these formulas also take into account factors such as the beginning of the zone. Collectively, these settings are commonly known as Corsi adjusted.

Without these adjustments, Corsi numbers can be misleading in both large and small samples, they are, in general terms, more insightful than Corsi raw data because they take into account that important factor in sports analytics: context.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c0/90/corsi-nhl-standings-2018-19_1j4do5igr5t2g1ck20zsz6cet3.png?t=-991993137,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The table above shows the 15 best teams in Corsi adjusted for the 2018-19 season. It also shows where they ended up in their respective conferences.

As you can see, the great outlier here is the Minnesota Wild, which had a record of 37-36-9 and finished well out of the playoff race. Last year, the Wild were average in the power game and good in the penalty spot, but they had a below-average goal and the worst percentage of shots in the league (all situations). Combine that with the fact that they play in the Central Division, and you have a team that loses the playoffs.

Request

Let's see an example. On December 23, 2019, the Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 7-3 in the TD Garden. This was, in a word, a crazy game.

At the end of the game, the Capitals crushed the Bruins in the percentage of shots: 70.18 CF%. When considering the state and location of the score, the Capitals had an Adj. 66.44. CF% So how did they lose?

The Bruins scored four goals in the first period (two of which were scored in the power game). They put a goal with little hand before the Capitals finally scored with 5:25 remaining in the second period. It is also worth noting that the Capitals owned the shared shot in the second period with 84% CF, which was a brave response to be down 4-0 after the first 20 minutes of the game. It is even more important to keep in mind that Boston's last two goals were empty sticks.

Both the Bruins and the Capitals are good hockey teams and good possession teams. Down 4-0 in the first intermission, the only option for the Capitals to return to the game was to take risks and open their game. This resulted in an uneven Corsi 32-8 differential in the last two periods, including an 8-3 advantage in Corsi High-Danger. The Caps beat the Bruins 3-0 with 5 against 5 in the last two periods, but hockey is not played exclusively with 5 against 5. Washington was 0-of-5 in its power game, allowed a goal with little hand and allowed two goals net empty.

Now it should be clear that winning the shot shares a 5-on-5 battle and / or create more high-risk opportunities and shooting attempts that the opposition will not guarantee victory. Why? Well, because it's hockey.

A common criticism of the application of analysis to hockey is that the sport is too fast; Too fluid and improviser. Sports analytics began in baseball, a sport that is much more hospitable to the science of statistics due to its own nature.

Almost every single event in baseball starts the same way. The pitcher is on the mound and has the ball. There are innumerable factors to consider beyond that, but the static state of the pitcher throwing the ball towards the plate at the beginning of almost every play made a fertile ground in the statistical analysis and, later, the application of theories and strategies obtained of that data

Sports are not much less static than ice hockey. Hockey is fast and sometimes almost chaotic. However, tools like Corsi allow us to predict the success of an individual and a team better than total points, shots on goal or victories. The precision with which we can project success increases with the number of events we consider. In other words, large sample sizes tell us more than small sample sizes.

If we put on blinders for all the games that the Bruins played this season before crossing the sticks with the Capitals on December 23, we probably wouldn't understand why they win the hockey games. When we consider a larger sample size of games, that image becomes much clearer. The Bruins are good because they have an elite power game, one of the best first lines in hockey, and they are a good possession team. Therefore, they are much more than a team that can win after finding a 4-0 lead thanks to the power play and some good luck after the first 20 minutes of play.

MORE: The unlikely return of Bruins Game 7 in 2013 against Toronto named the game of the NHL decade

Context

As we mentioned before, context is everything in analysis. As integral as possession is for success, it is not everything.

The same is true for Corsi and all other statistics. Corsi is a valuable tool, but it should never be seen as an unperturbed truth that can be independent. Its value increases when we consider as many factors as possible. For many, it represents the hammer in the toolbox; the reference number after boxscore statistics, but there are many other tools that complement it and, therefore, increase its value.

All data courtesy of naturalstattrick.com and evolving-hockey.com.