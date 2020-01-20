Digs up after snowstorm hits eastern Canada | News

Up to 200 Canadian troops have been sent to the Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador to help it excavate a massive snowstorm, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

The armed forces will also provide two transport aircraft and at least two helicopters. The storm that broke records threw up to 76.2 cm (30 inches) of snow in St. John's, the capital of Newfoundland on Friday, and accumulated wind gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour (81 mph).

The new snowfall record was set at the San Juan International Airport, exceeding the previous 68.4 cm daily record set in 1999. The records date back to 1942.

The resulting snowfall left many main roads totally impassable. Although the state of emergency remained in the city on Sunday, authorities said service stations and pharmacies could reopen in the next few hours.

"Probably by the end of today you will have between 150 and 200 employees ready to provide support," Sajjan said on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday.

The troops are a mixture of reserves that are already in the province and soldiers arriving from other places, he added.

The Canadian Armed Forces also provided two Hercules transport planes and two Griffon helicopters.

Snow cleaning operations could be complicated by fresh snowfall.

Conditions could remain difficult, as Environment Canada predicted an additional 10 cm of snow overnight Sunday through Monday.