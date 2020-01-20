Diddy and Faith Evans special plan notorious B.I.G. Tribute to the Induction of the Hall of Fame

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The creator of hits & # 39; Mo Money Mo Problems & # 39 ;, who was shot dead in 1997, will be honored with an induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on May 2, 2020.

Up News Info –

Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs and Faith Evans expect to be in front and center of Notorious BIG.The induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The deceased star will be recognized during the annual ceremony on May 2, 2020, and both musicians, who were key figures in his life, reportedly plan a special tribute to the MC.

According to TMZ, Faith, who was married to the creator of hits "Big Poppa," whose real name is Christopher George Latore Wallace, until she was shot fatally in 1997, said she is ecstatic that her late husband is honored as the first member of The ballot.

She and Diddy plan to attend the ceremony, with the "I will be missing you" star, confirming that they both hope they will be part of the night's festivities in some way.

Sources close to Diddy also confirmed that he and his family would attend and hinted that the star had plans underway.

Diddy met the rapper in the early 1990s and signed him with Bad Boys Records in 1993. Faith also signed with Bad Boy when he met her future husband in a photo shoot in 1994. They married a few days later.

Whitney Houston, The doobie brothers Y Tyrannosaurus Rex they are also nominated for the first time they are recognized by the organization while Depeche mode Y Nine inch nails Complete the 2020 Hall of Fame class.