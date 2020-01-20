Denise Richards reportedly found that filming his second season of RHOBH was "annoying,quot; and "stressful,quot; amid his rumor of the Brandi Glanville affair.

Filming for RHOBH season 10 was apparently a really bad experience for Denise Richards after his drama with Brandi Glanville! As you know, there have been reports that the two women had an affair!

But while Brandi has been implying that it is true and that Denise and her husband have an open marriage, Denise has been vehemently denying that this is the case.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense that Richards found that shooting for season 10 of the Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills was completely "annoying,quot; and "stressful."

The season has not yet premiered, but the speculations that have been turning already make it one of the most anticipated by the public.

While it has not been declared at this time, the drama has been developing on social networks, the two women are part of a rumor that they connected for months in the first half of last year.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Denise found that her second season of‘ Housewives ’is much more stressful and different than her first season. She feels it is unfortunate that there have been so many accusations of other cast members in the press about her and that the season has not yet begun. It is annoying for her because she loved her first season and discovered that it was really natural for her once it started. "

‘She always loved to make reality (TV), and really likes the other women in the cast. Despite reports of disputes, she talks to several of them often. In fact, this season, she only filmed once with Brandi and her interaction with her was pleasant, without fights, "they continued through the same means of communication.

