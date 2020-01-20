Democrats, China virus, Australian Open: your Monday report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Their Martin Luther King's birthday, a federal holiday, in the United States. We are covering the endorsement of the editorial board of the Times for the Democratic presidential nomination and the confrontation for Super Bowl LIV.
The Times editorial board supports two candidates
The board announced on Sunday that it is supporting Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, a deviation from the convention that is intended to address the "realistic,quot; and "radical,quot; models of the party.
While he argued that President Trump must be defeated, the board did not take a position on the best way forward for Democrats, and wrote that both approaches "justify serious consideration." Read the backup here.
Background: The 15 members of the editorial committee, which is separate from the Times newsroom, met with nine candidates and published the full transcripts of their interviews.
"The weekly,quot;: The latest episode of the Times television show is about the approval process. Look at him in Hulu.
Another angle: During a visit to a black congregation in South Carolina on Sunday, Joe Biden condemned Mr. Trump for increasing racial divisions.
Mysterious virus spreads in Asia
The authorities in China today reported a third death from a new pneumonic disease, and doubled the number of cases from the previous day, even in Beijing and southern China for the first time. Cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.
Since hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Friday, public health officials are working to stop a major outbreak. Some experts have suggested that there are probably many more cases of the disease than the authorities have revealed.
Background: Most people with the infection have contracted it from exposure to animals in a market in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization said Sunday that it was not clear if the virus can easily be transmitted from one person to another. This is what we know.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
In art, a small town faces itself
After a neo-Nazi group held a demonstration with little assistance in Newnan, Georgia, the city of about 40,000 people decided to use art to help celebrate its growing diversity, presenting 17 large-sized portraits of residents. Among them was Ariel McCullough, above.
Called "See Newnan," the project was intended to alter preconceived ideas and unravel the buds that people had created within the community. Not everyone was ready for what he showed.
This is what is happening most.
Virginia Gun Meeting: Thousands of activists are expected to descend to Richmond today to protest the arms control proposals supported by state democrats. Fears of violence have led Governor Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency.
The difficult exit of Harry and Meghan: The compensation agreement that Buckingham Palace announced for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend makes a more complete break with the royal family than the couple apparently expected.
How warm was your town? The scientists said 2019 was the second warmest year ever recorded, and an AccuWeather database of 3,500 cities showed that more than 80 percent experienced higher than normal average temperatures last year. See how your city compares.
Super Bowl is ready: The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on February 2 in Miami. In the conference championship games, the Chiefs returned to beat Tennessee, and the 49ers crushed Green Bay.
Snapshot: Over, a The SpaceX rocket destroyed itself, as expected, during A test of the company's Crew Dragon capsule on Sunday. The achievement can set the stage for a new era in spaceflight, since no one has launched into orbit from the US. UU. In more than eight years.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, the laundry in the corner, the human score in the subway and more stories from readers in New York City.
What we are reading: This look at Prohibition, 100 years later, from NorthJersey.com. "It's a perfectly mixed cocktail of history, politics and culture," writes Gina Lamb, editor of Special Sections. "Don't miss the video."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Red curry lentils with sweet potato and spinach are an abundant vegetarian dish.
Come on: A service today at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York is one of the events in the city that commemorates the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Watch: Leslie Jones talked to The Times about why he left "Saturday Night Live,quot;, why he stopped acting in the same club as Louis C.K. and how the next "Ghostbusters,quot; is a victory for the trolls.
Smarter life: If you are tired of staying up late, here we show you how to become a morning person.
And now for the backstory in …
The Australian Open
Given the likelihood of clouds of smoke from forest fires sweeping the country, tournament officials say they may have to close the retractable roofs in three stadiums and restrict the game to eight indoor tennis courts. The game started today.
The retractable roof in what is now Rod Laver Arena was a major attraction in 1988. According to its designers, the goal was to allow the stadium to host concerts and sports in all seasons.
He also helped the Australian Open make the transition to one of the four major Grand Slam events of tennis.
When the event began in the early twentieth century, travel time for Americans and Europeans could be more than a month, so the game was largely limited to Australians and New Zealanders.
Even after the arrival of air travel, low prizes and dates around the Christmas holidays kept many players away. Chris Evert played the Australian Open only six times; John McEnroe five; Bjorn Borg once.
Over time, prize money and ranking points increased. The tournament went on to the third and fourth week of January and moved to Melbourne Park, which has since added two more retractable roofs.
