Democrats, China virus, Australian Open: your Monday report

The Times editorial board supports two candidates

The board announced on Sunday that it is supporting Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, a deviation from the convention that is intended to address the "realistic,quot; and "radical,quot; models of the party.

While he argued that President Trump must be defeated, the board did not take a position on the best way forward for Democrats, and wrote that both approaches "justify serious consideration." Read the backup here.

Background: The 15 members of the editorial committee, which is separate from the Times newsroom, met with nine candidates and published the full transcripts of their interviews.

"The weekly,quot;: The latest episode of the Times television show is about the approval process. Look at him in Hulu.

Another angle: During a visit to a black congregation in South Carolina on Sunday, Joe Biden condemned Mr. Trump for increasing racial divisions.