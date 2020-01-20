Democrats, China virus, Australian Open: your Monday report

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).

Good Morning.

Their Martin Luther King's birthday, a federal holiday, in the United States. We are covering the endorsement of the editorial board of the Times for the Democratic presidential nomination and the confrontation for Super Bowl LIV.

The board announced on Sunday that it is supporting Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, a deviation from the convention that is intended to address the "realistic,quot; and "radical,quot; models of the party.

While he argued that President Trump must be defeated, the board did not take a position on the best way forward for Democrats, and wrote that both approaches "justify serious consideration." Read the backup here.

Background: The 15 members of the editorial committee, which is separate from the Times newsroom, met with nine candidates and published the full transcripts of their interviews.

"The weekly,quot;: The latest episode of the Times television show is about the approval process. Look at him in Hulu.

Another angle: During a visit to a black congregation in South Carolina on Sunday, Joe Biden condemned Mr. Trump for increasing racial divisions.

Cook: Red curry lentils with sweet potato and spinach are an abundant vegetarian dish.

Come on: A service today at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York is one of the events in the city that commemorates the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Watch: Leslie Jones talked to The Times about why he left "Saturday Night Live,quot;, why he stopped acting in the same club as Louis C.K. and how the next "Ghostbusters,quot; is a victory for the trolls.

Smarter life: If you are tired of staying up late, here we show you how to become a morning person.

Given the likelihood of clouds of smoke from forest fires sweeping the country, tournament officials say they may have to close the retractable roofs in three stadiums and restrict the game to eight indoor tennis courts. The game started today.

The retractable roof in what is now Rod Laver Arena was a major attraction in 1988. According to its designers, the goal was to allow the stadium to host concerts and sports in all seasons.

He also helped the Australian Open make the transition to one of the four major Grand Slam events of tennis.

When the event began in the early twentieth century, travel time for Americans and Europeans could be more than a month, so the game was largely limited to Australians and New Zealanders.

Even after the arrival of air travel, low prizes and dates around the Christmas holidays kept many players away. Chris Evert played the Australian Open only six times; John McEnroe five; Bjorn Borg once.

Over time, prize money and ranking points increased. The tournament went on to the third and fourth week of January and moved to Melbourne Park, which has since added two more retractable roofs.

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Chris

Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. Today's backstory is based on the reports of Ben Rothenberg, who covers the Australian Open for The Times. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• There is no new episode of "The Daily,quot; today due to the holidays.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Point of a fable (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Amy Virshup, the travel editor for The Times, answered questions on Reddit about our list of 52 Places to go and more.

