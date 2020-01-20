Delta will grant employees two months of additional payment for a total of $ 1.6 billion in bonuses

# Roommates, if you are lucky enough to be a Delta employee, then Christmas is coming back. According to reports, since Delta had such a phenomenal financial year in 2019, they are extending love with billions in bonds … yes, billions.

@CNN reports that Delta is taking an important step to thank its employees, and a verbal "thank you,quot; is apparently not enough. The company has just announced that employees will receive an extra two-month payment, which translates into $ 1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses. All eligible employees will receive a check in February for 16.6% of their annual salary.

Full-time and part-time employees, whether they are part of the union or not, can expect to receive checks. The only employees excluded from the profit sharing plan are the company's officers, directors and general managers, although they will be paid through performance-based bonuses. The payment to employees is a record amount for Delta, which makes its 2019 bonuses the maximum that the company has awarded.

It has also been the sixth consecutive year that Delta has paid more than $ 1 billion to employees. The company's highly praised profit sharing plan began in 2012 after the merger of Delta with Northwest Airlines. Employees also receive 401 (k) match and several other bonus programs.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated firmly: “Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit. "

