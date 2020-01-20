Dean Smith: Mbwana Samatta very close to joining Aston Villa, I hope another forward follows him | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML786719ab3479205f08077d593e25474612% %MINIFYHTML786719ab3479205f08077d593e25474613%

1:27



With Aston Villa & # 39; very close & # 39; to sign Mbwana Samatta, Dean Smith expects another forward to follow

Aston Villa chief Dean Smith is hoping another forward will follow Mbwana Samatta through the door with the Tanzanian "very close,quot; to join the Premier League fighters.

Smith reiterated that Villa is about to sign Samatta, who has scored 43 goals in 98 league appearances for Genk, first after the Premier League draw on Saturday 1-1 at Brighton.

"There are still some paperwork to complete," Smith said. "I have high hopes that he can become an Aston Villa player very soon. I think it's just joining the i and crossing the t."

"It's very close. No (worry) as far as I know."

Villa could still announce Samatta on Monday, but the 27-year-old would not be available for Villa's crucial home clash with Watford on Tuesday as players must register before noon on the business day prior to a match.

"It's disappointing," Smith added, while Villa, who ranks 18th, prepares to house an emerging side of Watford that is one point and one place above them.

"We would have liked to have it (for Watford). Even if I had entered, I would have only had one morning with the players."

Mbwana Samatta has scored 43 goals in 98 appearances in the Belgian First Division A for Genk

"The boys have become accustomed in the last three or four games. Wesley was injured against Burnley, in a good performance and a good result."

"Since then, we played against Leicester in the Cup (Carabao) and we did very well, and we also played against Brighton. Man City is a bit abnormal, they are such a good team. It was fun to see their 2- 2 against Palace, statistics similar to our game, apart from the scoring line. "

Villa is also interested in signing Leicester Islam Slimani striker, who currently has a one-season loan with Monaco.

Aston Villa is also interested in signing Leicester Islam Slimani striker

Smith would not be attracted to Slimani, but when asked if Villa needed another forward besides Sammatta, he replied: "Yes, I do. It's something we are talking about all the time. Suso (Villa's sports director, Jesus García Pitarch) believes the same as well, so it is something that we are looking for and with which we also want to keep pressing ".

Villa also confirmed Jonathan Kodjia's departure on Monday, with the departure going to the Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

"Jimmy has had a difficult season, so to speak," Smith said. "He came back from AFCON very tired after playing a summer series. Our season didn't end until May 27."

"He was injured in the first game against Tottenham, fought to keep fit since then and fought for game time."

"With his contract at the end of the season, we had not offered him a new contract, so he wanted to find new ways. We have allowed that to happen."

