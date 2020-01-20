Danica Patrick thanks Aaron Rodgers for the incredible season after the defeat of the Packers

%MINIFYHTML352077be7ca4368acaae57c107cad75512% %MINIFYHTML352077be7ca4368acaae57c107cad75513%

Danica Patrick wrote a heartfelt message to her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers after the Packers quarterback didn't arrive at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Green Bay's 37-20 loss to the 49ers moved the 36-year-old to 1-3 in the NFC championship games and delayed that elusive second Super Bowl ring at least another year.

%MINIFYHTML352077be7ca4368acaae57c107cad75514% %MINIFYHTML352077be7ca4368acaae57c107cad75515%

MORE: Rodgers' mortality in the NFL is focused after the loss of the 49ers

After the game, the former NASCAR driver shared a photo of Rodgers on his Instagram and wrote about how proud he was of the NFL MVP twice.

PLUS: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick: a look at the timeline of their relationship

Patrick wrote:

"The finals are always difficult. But this season was quite surprising and we almost packed our bags for the Super Bowl (sic). I will never (sic) forget the good times we had. Thanks for the memories @ aaronrodgers12 ❤️ and squad. Something tells me that this is just the beginning of a good long-term career for the @packers. 💚💛 "

Sunday was a difficult day for Rodgers: he threw two touchdowns, but also committed three turnovers, including two interceptions. But we are sure that Patrick's message of support, and an escape to the new Malibu beach house from the $ 28 million couple, will help the quarterback feel a little better.