DaBaby claims to have stopped smoking pot

The rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; He makes the disclosure about a month after being arrested on charges of possession of weapons and marijuana after a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newcomer Rap Dababy He has given up his penchant for marijuana.

The "Suge" star, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared the news with fans on Twitter on Sunday (January 19), revealing that he quit smoking pot in early 2020.

The revelation came after DaBaby published a photo of himself posing for the camera while sitting on a sofa, dressed in a Louis Vuitton sweater, black pants and a pink felt hat, which he complemented with necklaces and diamond bracelets.

After a follower claimed that he seemed "tall" at the time, DaBaby replied: "I haven't smoked since the ball fell."

However, he confessed to feeling a little buzz at the moment the photo was taken, after having a few glasses of wine.

The cannabis comments from the MC arise weeks after he was arrested on charges of possession of weapons and marijuana after a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina last month (December 2019).