Courtney Stodden ends Doug Hutchison's divorce

All financial assets will be divided equally between the previous couple whose age difference is 34, while the actor of & # 39; The Green Mile & # 39; He stays with his dog.

Courtney Stodden and actor Doug HutchisonThe marriage has officially come to an end.

The model and personality of the media, 25, and the actor, 59, were married for six years and, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple has now finalized their divorce.

According to reports, Hutchison will move away from the union with the couple's dog, while all financial assets will be divided equally.

Stodden was only 16 when he exchanged votes with Hutchison, 50, in 2011. The couple separated in 2013, but reconciled the following year.

They confirmed their second break in February 2017, a few months after Stodden had suffered a miscarriage.