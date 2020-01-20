Courtney Stodden details suicide attempt on emotional video

Instagram

She reveals in the video what happened a year ago when "it was just a point where I didn't see a way out of all the pain and sorrow, madness and instantaneously of my life."

Courtney Stodden It is opening on its dark past. In an emotional video published on Monday, January 20, the "Celebrity Big Brother"Alum admitted having attempted suicide last year as things were getting difficult for her.

First he started his video admitting that it took a while to tell his story to the world, since it is not ready yet. "It's no secret that I've fought depression," she said in the YouTube video. "I also wanted to address something that I have been holding out of fear, because of the concern that I will only be seen completely differently."

Then, Courtney proceeded to explain his suicide attempt, revealing what happened a year ago when "it was just a point where I did not see a way out of all the pain and grief, madness and instantaneously of my life." Feeling that his problems finally got the best of her, "he decided, in a really drunk state, that this was the best option."

"I don't know what else to do. I took off my pants. I took off my jeans. I wrapped it around the shower door and prayed and the next thing I knew was that my head hit the toilet or something and the shower door got broke ", continued the personality of the media, grateful that his attempt failed. "By the grace of God, it didn't work. I still can't believe I did that. I feel here now in shock."

Courtney also addressed her finalized divorce from Doug Hutchison. "I thought that when this day would come I just didn't know what I was going to feel, but I feel super strong," said the 25-year-old star.

<br />

The news of their final divorce broke out on Monday, January 20. According to court documents, the actor of "The Green Mile" will move away from the union with the former dog, the 2001 Jeep Wrangler and his pension SAG, in addition to the shared actions for Dark Water Inc. Neither of them will receive spousal support .