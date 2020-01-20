Courteney Cox shows that he wants Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to also meet by pleasing many of the posts about them at the SAG Awards!

It seems that Courteney Cox, like many others, is a great defender of her best friend, Jennifer Aniston and her ex, Brad Pitt getting back together and has no plans to hide it. After the former married couple had their super sweet SAG awards meeting captured on camera, Courteney proceeded to play several publications twice about his time.

While people have been looking forward to Jen and Brad giving their romance another chance for years, their time together behind the scenes at the SAG Awards only made people even more desperate to see them together again!

After all, the photos showed the two smiles as they looked directly into each other's eyes and hugged each other.

That said, it makes sense that diehard loaders have gone crazy over the interaction, but users did not expect Aniston's closest friend to be so transparent when it comes to her own stance on the subject.

Cox was definitely not being subtle at all when he decided to like me in several publications about the timing of the awards ceremony between Aniston and Pitt.

And there was a lot to like, both literally and figuratively!

The actors duo managed to break the Internet, so there were countless posts about their sweet hug behind the scenes, but it was also a really nice meeting to watch.

Fans quickly realized that Cox took his account and began receiving many publications about his former Friends co-star and his ex-husband who he divorced in 2005.

The photos showed the ex with prizes in hand, chatting and smiling at the event.

They were simply radiant, probably so much because they were happy to see each other and because they were walking home with statuettes as recognition for their hard work and talent in the year that just passed.



