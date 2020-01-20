Conventional Democrats failed in the process of political trial | U.S

On December 19, Donald Trump became the third president in the history of the United States to be dismissed by the House of Representatives. Now, it is up to the Senate to conduct a fair trial.

But Mitch McConnell, the majority leader of the Senate, has already announced that he will. not be impartial. In fact, he has shown his contempt for the vote of the House of Representatives and on the side of the accused even before the trial has begun. It seems that Trump will escape his dismissal because the Republican-controlled Senate will absolve him.

The president is being accused of manipulating foreign policy to benefit his prospects for internal reelection and block the supervision of Congress. While these are certainly misdemeanors and crimes, they represent an extremely truncated list of Trump's crimes that is too legalistic to change most Americans, whose opinion about him has not changed greatly.

In addition to the two limited articles of political trial, Democrats should have pressured public scrutiny of Trump's terrible policies: putting children in cages, waging undeclared wars, undermining democratic processes in other countries, taking strong action against dissent, cut and privatize essential services such as medical care and education, introducing tax exemptions to the rich and violating our conventional obligations on issues that include trade, the environment and migration.

It is this image of a disastrous presidency, with or without political judgment, that the American people must understand.

But the Democrats failed to turn the House's political trial process into an X-ray of Trump's entire record, and now Republicans will turn Senate proceedings into a trial against Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

In other words, they will use the show as fodder for Trump's re-election campaign. Democrats should have done the same when they had the opportunity, but they didn't, and for one reason: most of the things that Trump has done, conventional Democrats did before.

Before Trump, Democratic presidents mistreated immigrants, fought wars, undermined democracy abroad, repressed dissent, sought austerity, privatized public services and undermined multilateralism. They were less brazen, but the neo-liberal upper echelon of the Democratic leadership have He essentially agreed with Republicans on such policies since the 1990s.

It is remarkable how politically and morally deaf both parties have been. Within two years after the invasion of Iraq, most of the country I wanted the troops at homeHowever, both Republican and Democratic presidents continued with the bloodshed. After the financial crisis of 2008-09, most of the country supported bailouts for owners instead of banks, but Republicans and Democrats preferred Wall Street over Main Street.

Today, two thirds of the country support a highest minimum wage, but Republicans and Democrats have failed to raise the minimum wage since 2009. The American people have good instincts; They know what is good for them, for the country and for the world. It's American politicians who have forgotten how to listen, if they ever knew.

The problem is that not listening means that our leaders do not change their behavior. Republicans must face the classism, racism, xenophobia and sexism of their leader. Democrats must face their own history.

The trial of political judgment in the Senate is our opportunity to ask both parties for accounts. Even if it becomes a parody of a public trial without witnesses in the Senate, the media, citizen groups and progressive thinkers can hold hearings, teach and use all means to raise public awareness about the issues that interest us to ordinary citizens: human rights in all areas, including health care and education.

Offensive as it is, Trump advances and represents a clear agenda, and Senate Republicans will use the political trial procedures to remind everyone that Democrats don't.

Trump represents the interests of a narrow elite faction and combines his classism with racist, xenophobic and sexist appeals. Its opposite will be someone who represents the interests of the poor and working people, and combines economic justice with anti-racist, anti-rheophobic and feminist appeals.

Therefore, progressive Democrats must lead the way while there is still time and build a broader narrative for the American public. They need to present a progressive agenda that does not stop with highlighting Trump's bad policies, but will present positive policies that will serve the common good.

The main one of these policies must be the complete elimination of discrimination in all areas, including discrimination against non-white immigrants and undocumented workers. In addition, social and economic policies, such as universal health care and better access to education for the disadvantaged, should be a central part of this progressive agenda.

Our best hope is that the main Democratic leaders will finally return to their right mind and stop prevailing in the name of sweet moderation.

Not taking advantage of this opportunity means the victory of Trump's barbaric agenda. Of course, such an agenda can never be legitimate, but winning an election offers an appearance: they put caged children in front of us and we don't resist. But we must resist.

So far, our leaders have not made clear what is at stake; The Senate trial is our opportunity to do so. Either we test Trump's entire agenda, including Democratic background and complicity, or we sink further into barbarism.

