Commercial rumors of Derrick Rose: Lakers, 76ers, Clippers interested in acquiring the Pistons guard

Multiple championship contenders are interested in potentially acquiring Pistons guard Derrick Rose, according to a Yahoo report.

The Lakers and 76ers have shown interest in an exchange for the Detroit scorer, while the Clippers have engaged in "common exploratory talks,quot; about an agreement, Chris Haynes said Monday.

The Pistons are tied for ninth in the Eastern conference, three games behind the Nets for the eighth seed, and could be salesmen by the deadline of February 6.

Rose signed a two-year, $ 15 million contract in the offseason and has been the team's top scorer in 10 of the last 13 games, including a 106-100 loss to Washington on Monday. The former MVP is scoring 18.4 points per game this year, just above the 18.0 points he averaged with Minnesota last season. It could provide a backup base option to a disputing team.

However, Rose also recently requested a more important role with the Pistons and has not expressed her desire to be exchanged, according to the report. However, you cannot block a potential exchange, even if you would send it to a more talented list where your minutes may fall.