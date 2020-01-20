Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams at the Australian Open in Melbourne | Tennis news

Last update: 01/20/20 7:26 am
Coco Gauff repeated his Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 under the roof at Margaret Court Arena on the opening day of the Australian Open.
The success of the 15-year-old in the first round at the All England Club last summer catapulted her to world stardom.
With Gauff now among the top 100 players, and Venus had been a doubt for the tournament with a hip injury, this result was less shocking.
The young American showed maturity well beyond her years to fight after the nerves kicked during the first set.
Gauff led 5-3 and had three set points, while a 5-2 lead in the tie-break also disappeared, but a failed reverse volley of Venus in 5-6 helped his young opponent cross the line in The first match.
There were no oscillations in the second, and Gauff said: "That was really difficult, she played very well. I was really nervous about today's game. I was a little surprised, I'm sure everyone was surprised when they saw that tie, but I'm very happy to overcome it. "
