Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams at the Australian Open in Melbourne | Tennis news





Coco Gauff proved to be too good for Venus Williams once again in a Grand Slam

Coco Gauff repeated his Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 under the roof at Margaret Court Arena on the opening day of the Australian Open.

The success of the 15-year-old in the first round at the All England Club last summer catapulted her to world stardom.

With Gauff now among the top 100 players, and Venus had been a doubt for the tournament with a hip injury, this result was less shocking.

The young American showed maturity well beyond her years to fight after the nerves kicked during the first set.

Gauff (L) shakes hands with Venus Williams on the net

Gauff led 5-3 and had three set points, while a 5-2 lead in the tie-break also disappeared, but a failed reverse volley of Venus in 5-6 helped his young opponent cross the line in The first match.

There were no oscillations in the second, and Gauff said: "That was really difficult, she played very well. I was really nervous about today's game. I was a little surprised, I'm sure everyone was surprised when they saw that tie, but I'm very happy to overcome it. "

