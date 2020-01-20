Climate change takes center stage in Davos

A group of some 20 large chemical companies are working on low-carbon technologies, such as the manufacture of chemical products from carbon dioxide and biomass, said Martin Brudenmuller, executive director of the German chemical company BASF.

Brudenmuller also said that another major coalition in the sector was working on the problem of plastic waste, with BASF turning waste plastic into raw material for its plants. Mr. Brudenmuller warned that such problems, which involve not only new technologies but also the organization of waste collection and classification, are so complex and encompass the entire world that only an effort of similar scope will solve them.

"A collaborative effort by companies, governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as civil society is needed to address the global challenge of poorly managed wastes," Mr. Brudenmuller wrote in an email.

Awareness of this problem may be growing, but with global emissions that continue to increase, governments fail to address them, according to a report prior to the conference published by the World Economic Forum. Many companies also fail to establish effective objectives, according to the report. In 2006, Nicholas Stern was the lead author of a seminal study for the British government that presented the case to act on climate change. More than a decade later, while preparing to attend the 50th meeting in Davos, Lord Stern, president of the Grantham Institute at the London School of Economics, said there were reasons to be encouraged and worried.

He said the costs of wind and solar technology had fallen much faster than expected. Electric vehicles, he said, were also making faster than expected progress, with most automakers talking about the end of the era of the internal combustion engine.

These advances, he said, are opening attractive opportunities for investors and creating jobs.

He also said that the growing activism of young people was crucial to pressure their elders to enact change. "Business people really feel that," including those who attend Davos, he said, adding that he hoped such pressures would push companies to make commitments on reducing emissions at the meeting.

On the other hand, he said that the world had been slow to act and that each report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations agency that tracks emissions, was more worrisome than the previous one.