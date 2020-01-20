Christina Milian gives birth, welcomes the first child with Matt Pokora

ANTHONY GHNASSIA / SIPA / Shutterstock
Christina Milian She is a mother again!
On Monday, the actress welcomed her first child with a boyfriend, Matt Pokora. The 38-year-old star shared exciting and special news about her newborn, a baby named Isaiah. This marks the first child of the couple. Christina is also the mother of a daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom he shares with his ex, The dream.
"And so we begin," he shared on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of his little nugget. "Isaiah 01/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad."
In August, Christina and Matt announced that they were expecting a baby at their adorable gender revelation party. Next to Violet, the expectant parties fired a miniature cannon that released blue smoke, determining their small genre package of joy.
Excited with the news, the Love Do not Cost A Thing The actress took Instagram to share the sex of her baby with her followers. "We are above and beyond Cloud 9!" she captioned her snapshots of gender revelation, which show the trio surrounded by a cloud of blue smoke.
Still recovering from the excitement of general revelation, Christina opened herself to E! News about the parties. "We couldn't wait to know what we were having and we are delighted with the news," he told E! News exclusively. "We are very happy to have shared our moment with close friends and family."
The singer of "Dip It Low,quot; revealed that she was pregnant in late July through Instagram. Sharing a picture of her and Matt, Christina wrote: "New 2020 version! What a blessing! Let's do this, baby."
Since then, he has been documenting his growing bulge with a series of adorable photos, including one in which Matt can be seen cradling his belly while resting in bed. "You are too good to be true," he wrote. "I can't take your eyes off you. You feel like touching the sky, I want to hug you so much."
He also posted a sweet photo of Violet stroking his growing bulge after his Thanksgiving celebrations. Reflecting on her pregnancy and her family, she wrote: "Feeling loved and especially grateful for the future, the past and the present. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours. #Bunintheoven."
Congratulations to the couple for the new addition to their family!
