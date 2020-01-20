Christina Milian gives birth, welcomes the first child with Matt Pokora

Christina Milian She is a mother again!

On Monday, the actress welcomed her first child with a boyfriend, Matt Pokora. The 38-year-old star shared exciting and special news about her newborn, a baby named Isaiah. This marks the first child of the couple. Christina is also the mother of a daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom he shares with his ex, The dream.

"And so we begin," he shared on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of his little nugget. "Isaiah 01/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad."

In August, Christina and Matt announced that they were expecting a baby at their adorable gender revelation party. Next to Violet, the expectant parties fired a miniature cannon that released blue smoke, determining their small genre package of joy.

Excited with the news, the Love Do not Cost A Thing The actress took Instagram to share the sex of her baby with her followers. "We are above and beyond Cloud 9!" she captioned her snapshots of gender revelation, which show the trio surrounded by a cloud of blue smoke.