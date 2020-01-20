Christina Milian gives birth to Baby Boy!

%MINIFYHTML889ca609b72b6707d690c5317af0914e12% %MINIFYHTML889ca609b72b6707d690c5317af0914e13%

Christina Milian has added one more member to her family unit!

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Christina Milian announced the birth of her and her boyfriend, the French singer and songwriter, the son of Matt Pokora.

She shared a touching photo on Instagram and revealed the name of her baby, Isaiah. See its initial publication below:

%MINIFYHTML889ca609b72b6707d690c5317af0914e14% %MINIFYHTML889ca609b72b6707d690c5317af0914e15%

Christina and Matt announced that they were waiting for their first child together at the end of July. Their joint announcement involved the two publishing photos with the ultrasound image of their bun in the oven to announce the new addition to their family.

Christina told her followers: "New version 2020! What a blessing!" He captioned the image. "Let's do this baby @mattpokora ❤️!"

Matt also shared his excitement and said: "The next generation is on the way! ELegged on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼"

Christina and Matt have remained strong since 2017.

According to PersonsChristina had talked about how happy she is in her relationship and said: "He is honest and we have a really excellent relationship. This is different from everything I've experienced and I am very happy that the universe has united us."

He also talked about wanting to have another child and said: “I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don't know when it would be, but I feel that because I want two, I know that when it happens, I'll be ready! I will let God take care of that! "

As everyone knows, Christina shares her daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The Dream.

However, we have all seen Matt and Violet develop a great relationship over the years as well.

Congratulations to Christina and Matt for the birth of the baby!