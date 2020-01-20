Chrissy Teigen credits bone broth to help recovery from postpartum depression

WENN / Instar

The co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; Quickly defend the bone broth after Dr. Jennifer Gunter went to Twitter to suggest that those who sell the benefits are cheating on the mothers.

Chrissy Teigen She is convinced that the bone broth helped her recovery from postpartum depression.

The model and personality of television are defending the broth, which is favored by stars like Kourtney Kardashian Y Gwyneth Paltrow, after Dr. Jennifer Gunter went to Twitter on Sunday (January 19) and suggested that those who sell the benefits are cheating the mothers.

"It is an incredible scam to change the name of the stocks as bone broth, claim miraculous health benefits and sell them for a small fortune," he wrote.

Teigen responded quickly, insisting that he sought bone broth while struggling with his mental health after becoming a mother.

"The real bone broth is rich in marrow and deep flavor," he published. "When I suffered terribly from postpartum depression, I was covered with bruises, I had no energy and no ability to sleep. I attribute much of the physical aspect of improving the bone broth."

She added: "Most broths stink and are taking advantage of the trend. But it has not been a trend for many people around the world, it is a common form of healing and life (especially in Asia). I remember waking up trembling, bruised even of the softest hugs. "

"It hurts to be told that you are wrong, crazy or naive when something so small made my life exponentially better. Everyone should have that feeling."