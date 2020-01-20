Chris Brown's daughter's royalty shows her talent for singing and her impudence in cute clip!

The singer can not stop posting beautiful photos and videos of their children on social networks! It's no secret that father of two children, Chris Brown loves being a father more than anything else, that's why he has turned his online platforms into fan pages for his daughter Royalty and his little son, Aeko!

This time, Brown shared a super adorable video of his firstborn singing and showing his impudence, for the enjoyment of his followers, who also can't get enough of the antics of the 5-year-old boy!

Judging by the clip, it seems that Royalty has definitely inherited his father's musical talent and charisma.

The clip shows her singing confidently with Little Bit of MattyBRaps and Sister Haschak and her father couldn't help but capture the moment and share it with their millions of followers.

You can see the girl with her phone in a pink and blue cord, singing next to the part of the Haschak sisters on the track.

MattyB asks in the lyrics: "Hey girl, do I like you a little?", The next part is "no, I don't even like you a little,quot;, so he delivers it with as much energy as he can gather!

The girl not only managed to sing with the right attitude to adapt to the song, but also did a great job in regards to her vocal abilities!

And as always, she also looked elegant and super cute with a gray sweater with a green print by Louis Vuitton.

While dancing to the rhythm, her beautiful curly hair also swayed back and forth. Royalty have just been born to be a star, no doubt!

This is not even the first time he shows that he shares his father's musical talent.

In fact, Chris has taken her to the stage many times before, encouraging her to show her talent in front of her audience.



