China says it will ban plastics that pollute its land and water

BEIJING – Accumulates in landfills. It crowds fields and rivers, hangs from trees and forms flotillas of debris in the seas. The use of plastic bags, containers and cutlery by China has become one of the most stubborn and ugly environmental blight.

Therefore, the Chinese government has introduced measures to drastically reduce the amount of disposable plastic items that often become a danger and an eyesore in the country, including in the countryside and in the oceans.

Among the new guidelines are the import bans on plastic waste and the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags in the main cities by the end of this year. Other sources of plastic garbage will be banned in Beijing, Shanghai and the wealthy coastal provinces by the end of 2022, and that rule will be extended throughout the country by the end of 2025.

Previous efforts to reduce the use of plastic bags have failed in China, but the government has indicated that, this time, it will be more serious and systematic to address the problem.