China confirms the human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus | News

The person-to-person transmission of a new strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in China, fueling fears of a major outbreak of the SARS-like virus as millions travel for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Zhong Nanshan, head of the National Health Commission, said Monday that patients may have contracted the new virus without visiting the central city of Wuhan, where it was discovered before spreading through China and reaching three other Asian nations.

"Currently, it can be said that it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of transmission from person to person," he said in an interview with China's state CCTV broadcaster.

Zhong said two people in Guangdong Province in southern China contracted the disease from relatives who had visited Wuhan.

He added that 14 medical people who help with coronavirus patients have also been infected.

Person-to-person transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely.

Alarm in the region

The new coronavirus strain has caused alarm due to its connection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The total number of people diagnosed with the last strain of the virus increased to 218, according to CCTV.

South Korea reported its first case on Monday: a 35-year-old woman who flew from Wuhan.

Thailand and Japan previously confirmed a total of three cases, all of which had visited the Chinese city.

Meanwhile, a third person died in Wuhan, according to the local health commission.

Experts believe the epidemic "can still be controlled," the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new cases in China were the result of "further search and testing of (the virus) among people with respiratory diseases."

Wuhan authorities said they have installed infrared thermometers at airports and train and bus stations throughout the city. Passengers with fever were registered, given masks and taken to medical institutions.

Images from state television showed medical staff working inside an isolation room in a Wuhan hospital in hazardous materials suits.

In Hong Kong, health officials said they were expanding the improved check-in arrivals to include anyone who comes from Hubei Province, not just its capital, Wuhan. More than 100 people are being monitored in the city.

Passengers are also being checked at some airports in Thailand and the United States.

Better handling

Chinese state media moved to calm the mood while discussing increased in social networks about the spread of the coronavirus to other Chinese cities.

When considering the matter for the first time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the safeguarding of people's lives should have "top priority,quot; and that the spread of the epidemic "should be resolved," according to CCTV.

Xi said it was necessary to "disseminate information about the epidemic in a timely manner and deepen international cooperation," and ensure that people have a "stable and peaceful Spring Festival," the station said.