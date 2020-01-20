China confirms fourth death as coronavirus infection spreads | News

The senior health official investigating an outbreak of pneumonia in China from a new coronavirus said the disease can spread from person to person, but can be stopped with increased surveillance, as authorities confirmed on Tuesday the fourth death from infection .

Zhong Nanshan the head of the National Health Commission, He said there was no danger of the recurrence of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2002 that killed nearly 800 people worldwide, provided precautions were taken.

"It only took two weeks to identify the new coronavirus," said Zhong, quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency, Monday night.

The outbreak was still in its early stages and China had good surveillance and quarantine systems to help control it, he added.

Plus:

Previously, Zhong acknowledged that patients may have contracted the new virus without having visited the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed that the infection originated in a seafood market.

"Currently, it can be said that it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of transmission from person to person," he said in an interview with the state-owned CCTV network.

The outbreak spreads

The outbreak has spread from the central city of Wuhan to cities like Beijing and Shanghai, with more than 200 cases reported so far. Four cases outside of China have been confirmed: in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Australia said Tuesday that it will examine passengers on flights from Wuhan amid growing concern that the virus will spread worldwide as Chinese travelers take overseas flights for the Lunar New Year holiday that begins this week.

Authorities around the world, including the United States and many Asian countries, have intensified the evaluation of Wuhan travelers.

A fourth person died on January 19, said the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. The 89-year-old man, who had underlying health conditions, including coronary heart disease, developed symptoms on January 13 and was admitted to the hospital five days later, he added.

China says it has intensified surveillance and quarantine measures while trying to prevent a new coronavirus from spreading further (Stringer / Reuters)

Zhong said two people in Guangdong Province in southern China contracted the disease from relatives who had visited Wuhan.

He added that 14 medical staff members who helped with coronavirus patients had also been infected.

Wuhan virus causes a type of pneumonia and belongs to the same coronavirus family as SARS. Symptoms include fever and shortness of breath, which are similar to many other respiratory diseases and present complications for screening efforts.

The SARS originated in southern China in 2002 and spread to 26 countries worldwide during the following months, infecting more than 8,000 people before it was controlled, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO, which should hold an emergency meeting on the outbreak on Wednesday, has said an animal source appears to be the main origin of the Wuhan outbreak.

Enhanced Screening

South Korea reported on Monday its first case of the new coronavirus, a 35-year-old woman who had arrived by plane from Wuhan.

Thailand and Japan previously confirmed a total of three cases, all of which had visited the Chinese city.

The outbreak is spreading as China prepares for the Lunar New Year festival when hundreds of thousands of people visit their relatives or take vacations (File: Aly Song / Reuters)

The WHO has said that the jump in the new cases was the result of "a greater search and test (of the virus) among people sick with respiratory diseases,quot;.

Wuhan authorities said they have installed infrared thermometers at airports and train and bus stations throughout the city. Passengers with fever were registered, given masks and taken to medical institutions.

Chinese state media moved to calm the mood while discussing increased in social networks about the spread of the coronavirus to other Chinese cities.

When considering the matter for the first time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the safeguarding of people's lives should have "top priority,quot; and that the spread of the epidemic "should be resolved," according to CCTV.

Xi said it was necessary to "disseminate information about the epidemic in a timely manner and deepen international cooperation," and ensure that people have a "stable and peaceful Spring Festival," the station said.