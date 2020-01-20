Chelsea Handler and Chelsea's latest cast celebrate Chuy Bravo

Chuy Bravo He has been remembered by his loved ones.

Last month, the Chelsea lately The personality died suddenly at age 63. It was later said that his death was the result of a heart attack.

"On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to gastrointestinal bleeding (gastrointestinal bleeding)," his representative said in a statement. "After complications he suffered an acute myocardial infarction that led to his death."

"Bravo's funeral services took place today and will be cremated," the statement said. "His family has confirmed that they will bring him back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service."

Bravo television and real-life families have gathered in his honor. "Last night we celebrated the life of #Chuy Bravo with his family, close friends and so many people from Chelsea lately days they could do it, "buddy Heather McDonald He wrote on Instagram on Monday.