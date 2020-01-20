Chelsea Handler and Chelsea's latest cast celebrate Chuy Bravo

Chuy Bravo He has been remembered by his loved ones.
Last month, the Chelsea lately The personality died suddenly at age 63. It was later said that his death was the result of a heart attack.
"On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to gastrointestinal bleeding (gastrointestinal bleeding)," his representative said in a statement. "After complications he suffered an acute myocardial infarction that led to his death."
"Bravo's funeral services took place today and will be cremated," the statement said. "His family has confirmed that they will bring him back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service."
Bravo television and real-life families have gathered in his honor. "Last night we celebrated the life of #Chuy Bravo with his family, close friends and so many people from Chelsea lately days they could do it, "buddy Heather McDonald He wrote on Instagram on Monday.
"We all share hilarious and sweet stories about him. We laugh and cry. What an incredible life he led, especially due to so many difficulties. #Ripchuy."
"Tonight we celebrated the life of Chuy Bravo and it was perfect,quot; Chris Franjola He wrote on Instagram. "Chuy and all the people in this picture have meant so much to me and it was great to be together again. I'm glad Chuy's family has been there to see how much he has touched our lives and we laughed a lot. Thanks Chuy."
Attendees also included Chelsea Handler, who paid touching homage to his partner on the screen publicly after his death.
"I loved this big nugget, and I was pleased with the number of people who loved him as much as I and I," he wrote in December. "@chuybravo gave us so many laughs and I will never forget the sound of his laugh coming from his office to mine. Or his & # 39; business calls & # 39; with his & # 39; business manager & # 39 ;, or his shoemaker with all his children's shoes I will never forget him coming to Christmas with my family for a year in the Florida keys, and when my niece, who was 5 or 6 years old at the time, saw it, ran in the other direction saying that she was scared I was mortified and I apologized to Chuy, who told us: & # 39; okay, many young children get scared when they see the big kids that are on their way & # 39; I love you, Chuy! "