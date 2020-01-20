Charlie Nicholas Premier League Predictions | Soccer news





Charlie Nicholas returns with his last round of Premier League predictions

The games are fast and fast in the Premier League, and Charlie Nicholas returns to give his predictions for mid-week games.

Aston Villa vs Watford, Tuesday 7.30pm

Jack Grealish came to the rescue of Aston Villa once again, and in the end they got a very decent point in Brighton. Sometimes they play a back five when they play away from home, so they are nice and compact. They have some on the road to recovery, but Dean Smith is in the market to try to get a breakthrough that can give them something, anything. They need Grealish to get them out of this situation once again.

Watford has been impressive under Nigel Pearson. I know Troy Deeney missed a penalty, but the game was there to be won (against Tottenham) and Watford failed. It is difficult for me to face Watford right now, although I am moving a little towards Aston Villa, but I will play it safe and will return to another draw here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Brighton, Tuesday 7.30pm

Oh my God! What's going on Eddie Howe? What will he do to turn it around? They were in an awkward situation with 10 men and granting a penalty, but they seemed to be pressing. Are there any positive aspects? There was none at the end and Bournemouth remained in the last three. They need to have a complete attack mentality again.

As for possession, Brighton is excellent, but suddenly, they fall into the category of being good to see, but they are forced to play a different game and not get the results.

Bournemouth could close the gap here, especially with Aston Villa and Watford playing with each other, and they have the opportunity to go to this one here. Howe knows that he needs to force the attack further, force him to people like Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson. Therefore, I think they will win in a five-goal thriller

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Southampton, Tuesday 7.30pm

This is another awkward to call. We do not tend to achieve goals in these situations. Southampton blew it (against Wolves), but apart from Danny Ings, they are starting to add goals and be a bit more a threat against the goal.

They may feel depressed, but their confidence will remain high and there are positive signs for Southampton. They are in 13th place and still need points at the bank, but they are away from home and are better than when they play at St Mary's.

Crystal Palace is not convincing. Christian Benteke can go to Aston Villa, but they need someone like Cenk Tosun, who played very well in Etihad. I'm in my raffles this week!

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Newcastle, Tuesday 7.30pm

There have been some games in which Newcastle has not appeared. Has Steve Bruce done a better job than Rafa Benítez? I have said yes many times. Are they scoring more goals? Probably not, but he's taking out a song by Miguel Almiron, while Joelinton seemed like an appropriate center forward over the weekend. Its form has been normal, to say the least, but it keeps getting there.

I thought Everton was lucky to draw against West Ham, his team doesn't seem right. I am a fan of Bernard, although it does not exceed 90 minutes with a constant class. It's like Joao Moutinho, he has a lovely balance to find the pass, but he doesn't do it often enough.

Anthony Gordon entered and played well in his debut, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored again. Carlo Ancelotti is not afraid to make changes, and showed an aggressive side to make them during the game. Everton never convinces me too much and that's why I'm going to tie.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Tuesday 7.30pm

Sheffield United has been fabulous and has been tremendously successful in its first season. I thought that when the Wolves appeared, they were the best team to be introduced to the Premier League at some point. Sheffield United is not so good in terms of style, but it is not far from it.

Manchester City is still in second place, but I felt they were going to start with the few wins they recorded. Pep Guardiola was angry and seemed to have solved the problem. When they beat Man Utd in the Carabao Cup, I mentioned that Raheem Sterling needed to start scoring again and improve his game to some extent. Everyone has problems in their form, but it seems it is Riyad Mahrez who leads City today. Kevin De Bruyne is still a different class and Sergio Agüero continues to score goals.

It's time for Aymeric Laporte to come back in. As much as I admire Fernandinho, he is not a central, never has been and never will be. If he plays, he plays the title role. Rodri is not a center either, but it is more natural to play that role. Sheffield United will be squeezed, but the quality of Manchester City should help them overcome this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Tuesday 8.15pm

It is uncomfortable to see Arsenal (against Sheffield United) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also out. You miss their goals, but also their pace and movement, which makes the opposition have to defend 10 yards deeper. It also creates space for Mesut Ozil. I think Gabriel Martinelli is going to be a star and a true scorer and, finally, he will be number nine.

It is necessary must at this time. The centrals have not yet been brought, while Bukayo Saka is still on the left side. We are still waiting for transfers. Mikel Arteta has to enter the market and help the defense. They are not letting in so many, but Arsenal does not yet have a clinical side.

Chelsea haven't won much at home recently, except for the Burnley game, but Arsenal should play defensively and see where it takes them. I need much more from Nicolas Pepe and a little more from Alexandre Lacazette. Put the two protectors right in front of the four on the back, and Granit Xhaka would still sell if the money were correct. We could go without him.

I think Arsenal will be dangerous away from home, and Nicolas Pepe can play in these games, which suit him. It appeared the last time I said this against Manchester United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs West Ham, Wednesday 7.30pm

I watched West Ham over the weekend and they had a very good first half, but they didn't put the game on the bed. They missed the creativity of Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller was better: he should have scored a pair but he didn't. Mark Noble and Declan Rice were great, particularly Noble in the first half that was excellent

Suddenly, Leicester collapses. Brendan Rodgers has always struggled for possession of football, but sometimes the final pass is not executed. You need James Maddison to stand up: winning a free kick in dangerous areas is smart, but stand up and show us some of your magic.

They are trapped in a strange situation at the moment. Jamie Vardy had some opportunities and lost them. The two that I mention are always Vardy and Maddison. Harvey Barnes got his goal on the weekend well, but Demarai Gray and Ayoze Perez, like him, have to start meeting and doing more. They are a bit unpredictable at the moment, and this makes me want to go with a draw once again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Norwich, Wednesday 7.30pm

How many teams are rebuilding? Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham are all. I don't know what José Mourinho is doing differently. Harry Kane's injury is a blow, but Tottenham has handled an injury to Kane in the past. Dele Alli undressed when he was taken, while Norwich won a victory.

It is an essential scenario for Tottenham. José has been hired to deliver the first four, and if he doesn't, he will be seen as a failure. Tottenham players don't seem to be enjoying their time right now. They will win this, and I see that it is comfortable enough for Tottenham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Burnley, Wednesday 8.15pm

How do we work Burnley? They are average at best, but they managed to drag a result against Leicester. Sean Dyche demands passion and commitment from his team, but this was always the fabric in which Burnley was good. What is your reaction to the big clubs? What are we going to see and what are we going to get? That is why they are in and around the lower three.

Man Utd was horrible, but he came into play in the last 20 minutes against Liverpool. They probably did better than expected. I think Burnley can go there and disturb them. Chris Wood scored his goal and then Ashley Westwood hit him against Leicester. I see a clumsiness around this one more time.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Lobos vs Liverpool, Thursday 8pm

This is a cracking game and Liverpool will be so tall. I really thought Liverpool seemed tired and long-legged, especially at the end, against Manchester United. Do they have enough to get in and cover this? Jurgen Klopp took Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the final stages, but it was a case of staying there and advancing a little more defensively. I had never seen him from Klopp, but some of those players were dead.

Despite how great Virgil van Dijk and the previous four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game and they got the result. That said, I see Liverpool's first defeat of the season on Thursday, but it won't change the fate of the Premier League title.

The wolves enjoy the games against the six best sides. The wolves seemed sure of Anfield, but they got nothing. Klopp can make some changes and could interrupt them a bit.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

