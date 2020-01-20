Chaos on the border between Guatemala and Mexico while the caravan tries to move forward | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTML46713eabca286fbc71130704d3ec9c2212% %MINIFYHTML46713eabca286fbc71130704d3ec9c2213%

Ayutla, Guatemala – The chaos occurred on the border between Guatemala and Mexico on Monday after thousands of migrants and asylum seekers attempted to cross the Suchiate River, which divides the countries, after they were not allowed to go to Mexico as a group.

Some migrants threw stones and other items at the Mexican National Guard troops, who blocked the group with tear gas and rocks.

While there are few reports of injuries, Al Jazeera observed at least two migrants injured in clashes with the National Guard.

"This was a disaster," said Darlin Oliva, a 33-year-old Honduran who carried his little daughter in his arms.

"I was afraid (for my daughter)," Oliva told Al Jazeera. "They fired tear gas and threw stones. They didn't let us cross to the other side."

A man carries a girl who was injured in the area where migrants clashed with the National Guard of Mexico (Jeff Abbott / Al Jazeera)

Oliva's wife, Rosalie, 28, cried in panic and the stress of the confrontation.

Both decided to join the caravan with the hope of arriving in the United States due to the deterioration of the situation in Honduras, which has seen an increase in poverty and violence in the last decade.

"There is no job for people over 30," Oliva said. "Our hope is to reach the United States."

The situation remained tense on Monday night when more National Guard troops arrived on the banks of the river. At least one group managed to pass the troops and start walking towards Mexico.

Fears of deportation.

The caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras as of January 15, and quickly grew to more than 4,000 people. It was divided upon entering Guatemala, with groups that took one of the two routes to the Mexican border with Guatemala.

Hopes arose on Friday after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that there were 4,000 jobs along the southern border.

The next day, more than 1,000 migrants crossed into Mexico in groups of 20. According to the National Migration Institute of Mexico, each migrant was interviewed and informed about opportunities with two government development programs. which will be implemented along the southern border and in both El Salvador and Honduras.

While the migrants waited, a speaker at the border warned against the request for asylum in the United States, indicating that the applicant could be returned. He also announced that the Mexican government "would offer employment opportunities in their country of origin."

The possibility of working meets the skepticism of migrants due to the threat of being returned to Honduras.

"I don't think so. It's a lie," Oliva said. "They are just trying to find a way to catch us and weaken the caravan."

Migrants run to the banks of the Suchiate River in hopes of evading the Mexican National Guard (Jeff Abbott / Al Jazeera)

On Monday, thousands more gathered at the border at 4 in the morning to request that Mexico allow the group to move to the U.S. border. The representatives of the caravan presented Mexican officials with a letter requesting the ticket, but after several hours, Mexico responded that they would allow migrants to pass in small groups to register everyone.

Due to the fear that small groups would be deported more quickly, many in the caravan decided to cross into Mexico by the river.

"We all wanted to spend all together," said Miriam Luna, a 32-year-old girl from Santa Rosa Copán, Honduras.

"We didn't want to be separated and deported back to Honduras," he told Al Jazeera. "They have done it with many Hondurans."