Chandler Parsons: Atlanta Hawks striker hires a law firm for an accident that could have ended his career | NBA News

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons hired legal representation for a car accident last week that could end his NBA career.

Parsons was said to have suffered whiplash and concussion in the accident on January 15, but his lawyers confirmed Monday that the injuries were much more serious and potentially questioned his career.

Morgan and Morgan say Parsons suffered "serious and permanent injuries," including a traumatic brain injury, herniated disc in the back and a torn labrum.

The 31-year-old, who had recently been traded to the Hawks for the Memphis Grizzlies, was traveling home after an afternoon practice when his car was hit by another, whose driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A statement from his lawyers said: "Morgan & Morgan has been hired by Mr. Parsons to help preserve all his rights and navigate the legal process on his behalf in the wake of this terrible car accident.

"Chandler was seriously injured in this accident, which should never have happened.

"The guilty driver created total chaos on the road, unnecessarily endangering the lives of countless motorists; he is now accused of DUI, admitted drinking, brought alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car accident at 2pm on a busy intersection Wednesday, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete.

















"Chandler is having difficulty accepting the consequences of the defendant's reckless conduct on the road.

"Chandler was in maximum physical condition at the time of the accident. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to play again is unclear."

"Our approach now is to help you recover fully, while we also work to hold each and every one of the responsible parties accountable."