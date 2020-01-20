Capital Challenge: London Skolars gives city children a rugby league education with the annual Wigan Warriors clash | Rugby League News





Office blocks provide the backdrop for the Skolars & # 39; Capital Challenge against Wigan at the Honorable Artillery Company

In the end, it hardly mattered that the match ended 70-6 at Wigan Warriors. Nor did it really matter that the game was reduced to 10 per side and played on a narrower field because part of the surface cannot be played after rain during the night.

What mattered most was that London Skolars continued to push the rugby league in front of a new audience with the seventh edition of the annual Capital Challenge at the Honorable Artillery Company (HAC) in the heart of the city of London.

The place itself is one of London's best kept sports secrets, right next to City Road and surrounded by towering office blocks with the HAC's 18th-century Armory House that offers a picturesque backdrop to the countryside.

Although this is the seventh year, the Wigan Super League giants have knocked down a team to face Skolars in place, the game itself remains one of the best kept secrets of the rugby league, something that not lost in North Londoners head coach Jermaine Coleman.

"I say this every time I talk to someone, the Rugby League (Soccer) needs to back this up a bit more," Coleman said. Sky sports.

"It's an amazing place, we are here twice a year because we do a city touch tournament and this game, and it needs to be done a little more about it."

"We must be one of the only clubs in the entire rugby league that organize an event like this in a place like this."

Former Skolars loan, James Barran, starts a conversion for Wigan

"If they supported us a little more, I would go stronger every year."

Even so, the interest in the game is high among the great and the good people of the city, with the lunch before the game, where Sky sports The rugby league expert, Barrie McDermott, was a guest of honor, once again a large number and a healthy crowd that embraced the contact line on a rough January afternoon.

However, the day is not just about spreading the gospel of the 13-person code to a non-traditional audience in Square Mile and before the main event began, Year 5 and 6 students from Islington, Haringey and Enfield clashed. in a rugby league tournament.

The schools in Barnet and Redbridge have also benefited from the community work of the Wood Green-based Skolars, and Coleman is proud of the work that the club, which has a flourishing section of minis and juniors, is involving the next generation.

"We are here twice a year … and it is necessary to do a little more about it. We must be one of the only clubs in the entire rugby league to organize an event like this in a place like this." Jermaine Coleman, head coach of the London Skolars

"As a club, our side of the community is fantastic," Coleman said. "It's about building foundations and exposing more young people to sports, and in particular the rugby league."

"It's a fantastic sport, it teaches you many elements of life and the characteristics and traits you need.

"So it is important that we go out to the community and that young children come down and be part of it, and that the experience of this place is enormous for them."

This year marks a milestone for the Skolars, since 25 years have passed since they were founded by Hector McNeil, originally as a team for university graduates in London before opening and joining the professional ranks of the sport in 2003.

Wmy's Umyla Hanley chases the ball during the 2020 Capital Challenge

They have been pillars of what is now League One since then and have a level of stability that many more established clubs would envy, although without success in the field to prove it in the form of trophies.

The loss to Wigan's under-19s gave part-time workers a good idea of ​​where they should improve before their first competitive match of the season in the third round of the Challenge Cup on the weekend of 8 and 9 February

And former Skolars player Coleman, who works as a teacher per day, is determined to ensure that the club for which he has a special affinity continues to fly the rugby league flag in London along with the other professional team of the City, the Broncos.

"I moved to London for the Skolars and I am where I am in terms of my international education and training (with Jamaica) because I came here and had a chance," Coleman said.

"I have played an important role and I love the club, and sometimes it is frustrating and has its challenges."

"But I want to succeed here and for us to do our best and be able to go stronger and stronger."