Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden & # 39; s Daughter Raddix: new details have emerged after the surprise birth

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, surprised fans on January 3 when they announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden. At that time, the couple only revealed their daughter's first name, but did not include more details or photos because they wanted to respect their privacy.

Now, more information about Raddix's birth has emerged, including his full name and date of birth, thanks to his birth certificate. According to Weekly contactRaddix was born on December 30, 2019 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The newborn's birth certificate also reveals that his full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, and it is speculated that Wildflower was an honorary nod to Diaz's close friend, Drew Barrymore. The 44-year-old actress titled her memoirs Wild flower, and its beauty line is called Flower Beauty.

A source says that Diaz and Madden created their daughter's unique first name.

"It is very similar to Cam and Benji to choose a peculiar but significant name," the source added. "They agree that it fits perfectly."

Apparently, the name is a combination of the word "rad,quot;, which is a favorite of the rocker Good Charlotte, and a translation of the phrase "new beginning." The source says that the couple wanted their daughter's name to reflect their difficult path to becoming parents full of disappointments.

Díaz and Maddix married in 2015, and finally welcomed their daughter through a substitute after trying for years to conceive through in vitro fertilization (IVF). The source says that the couple "went through a lot to get to this point," and the Charlie's Angels The actress feels that her daughter is "truly a miracle."

When the new parents posted the news of Raddix's birth on Instagram, they said they were very happy, blessed and grateful to start a new decade by announcing the birth of their daughter. Cameron Díaz and Benji Madden said Raddix instantly captured their hearts and completed their family.

The couple also explained that they have a strong instinct to protect their daughter's privacy, so they would not publish photos or more details. But, they could share the fact that she is "very, very pretty," and some might even call her "RAD."



