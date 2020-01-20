British Prime Minister defeated Brexit laws for the first time since the elections | News

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defeated in parliament on Monday for the first time since the December elections, and the upper house voted in favor of a measure to protect the rights of European Union citizens in Britain after Brexit.

The Johnson Conservative Party won a large majority in the lower house, the House of Commons, in the December 12 vote and lawmakers quickly passed the legislation needed to ratify their exit agreement with Brussels earlier this month.

Plus:

The legislation is now going through the House of Lords, where the government has no majority.

While the upper chamber is not expected to block approval of the bill, it is trying to make changes.

Members of the House of Lords voted 270 to 229 in favor of a change presented by the pro-EU liberal Democrats, which would grant eligible EU citizens in the United Kingdom an automatic right to stay after Brexit, instead of having to submit a request to the government to do so.

It would also ensure that they receive physical evidence of their right to remain. The government has only said that people will receive a "secure digital status,quot; that links to their passports.

Last week, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, said Britain had told him he was studying the possibility of providing a physical document to EU citizens, but Johnson's spokesman said he was not aware of any plan.

Later, the government suffered two other defeats in the House of Lords, over the power of the British courts to depart from the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Communities after Brexit.

He faces another defeat on Tuesday, when members will vote on an amendment that would guarantee the protection of refugee children, a promise made by Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, but absent from its legislation.

Any change in the legislation made by the House of Lords has to return to the House of Commons to be approved and could still be revoked.