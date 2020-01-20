Brighton vs Aston Villa: two men accused of being attacked by a butler and exploding a flare | Soccer news





Two fans have been charged after incidents in the Brighton Premier League match with Aston Villa

Sussex police accused two men of crimes after incidents in the Brighton vs. Aston VIlla match on Saturday.

John McAuliffe, a 51-year-old man from Redditch, has been charged under the Football Crimes Act of unleashing a flare, and Thomas Carter, 28, of Goring-by-Sea, was accused of assaulting a club administrator. hitting

The administrator received medical attention for minor injuries.

Both men must appear at the Brighton Magistrates Court on February 6.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have also been identified in relation to separate incidents, one in which water was thrown from a bottle to other fans, and another in which a flare was thrown into the field during the game.

Police are also investigating a reported assault on a 56-year-old man from Bedford just outside the stadium when he was leaving after the game, in which he received cuts and bruises. No arrests have been made at this stage.

PC Darren Balkham, a liaison officer for the football force, said: "We work closely with the club and security delegates to ensure that these isolated incidents are treated safely and effectively and consultations continue where necessary." .

"They did not reflect the excellent support of more than 99% of fans of both clubs."