Brian Johnson joins AC / DC for the 2020 world tour

Brian Johnson supposedly rejoins his AC DC Bandmates for a world tour later this year (2020), four years after he resigned due to hearing problems.

The 72-year-old rocker, who joined the band in 1980, was forced to resign as the group's lead vocalist in 2016 during his "Rock or Bust World Tour," in support of his sixteenth studio album.

It was temporarily replaced by Guns N Roses singer Axl rose, who served as a vocalist for the remaining concerts of the band, after doctors advised the leader to stop playing live or worsen the damage.

However, according to Australian journalist Eddie McGuire, the stars of "Highway To Hell" will announce a massive world tour this year that will see Johnson again on stage for the first time since his departure.

He said in his Triple M Melbourne breakfast program: "The best rock band in the history of Australian music will be reformed and played in Australia in October / November this year!"

"My email is that there will be a new album released by AC / DC in February or March this year, but also that AC / DC will be touring Australia (in) October / November 2020," McGuire continued. "And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be in charge, and even Phil Rudd I could be back in the group playing percussion or drums. "

McGuire also claimed that the lead guitarist Angus Young, 64, would join the tour, as well as drummer Phil Rudd, 65, who left the group in 2014 amid legal problems.

AC / DC has not yet confirmed plans for a new album or tour.