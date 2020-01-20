Brad Pitt takes some pictures of Angelina Jolie before approaching Jennifer Aniston in the backstage

%MINIFYHTMLab5156793f60e660b2e0323185831f7c12% %MINIFYHTMLab5156793f60e660b2e0323185831f7c13%

Brad Pitt made some fierce comments against Angelina Jolie when he delivered his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors & # 39; Guild Award. He made a joke about why he was a good candidate for the role that has seen him win one prize after another when he played the character Cliff Booth in the hit movie. Once upon a time in Hollywood. Although Brad did not mention Angelina by name, he made several statements that let the audience know that he was referring to the mother of his children. Brad also referred to his Internet dating life in speech, it has become a common theme in his acceptance speeches.

Brad Pitt accepted the award and said: "I have to add this to my Tinder profile." Recently he talked about his love life and said he didn't bring his mother to the awards because every time he's next to a woman, the tabloids. Let's say he's dating them.

He continued talking about his role in Once Upon a Time and stated the following.

"Let's be honest. It was a difficult part: a guy who takes drugs takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big."

You can watch several videos of Brad Pitt giving his speech below. You will also see that after the awards, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconnected in the backstage.

What do you think about Brad Pitt shooting Angelina Jolie and then reconnecting with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston? There are many fans who are delighted that Brad and Jennifer get along so well and the tabloids have gone crazy, suggesting that the two will be together again.

It is clear that Brad and Jen have no animosity between them and their body language was extremely favorable. Both Brad and Jen had their hands on each other's hand and arm and seemed extremely comfortable together after all this time.

Brad Pitt has stopped drinking and now that he is sober, maybe he and Jennifer will give him another chance? What you think? Should Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston give their love another chance?



