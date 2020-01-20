Brad Pitt makes fun of himself, makes fun of Quentin Tarantino and more in a fun and moving speech of acceptance of the SAG Awards

%MINIFYHTMLd804913f454a065c86078f9dfe8af3d012% %MINIFYHTMLd804913f454a065c86078f9dfe8af3d013%

Brad Pitt went home with the award for the best performance of a male actor in the supporting role in the film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood yesterday! While this was not very unexpected at all, his acceptance speech definitely surprised some people with how much fun it was.

The actor laughed hilariously, but also the director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino!

The latter was for his, maybe too many foot shots of the main female characters in his movies!

The delivery was super fun but also sincere and touching and ended up being one of the best moments of the night!

Brad started joking about his love life or rather about the lack of it, since he said he would add this new achievement to his Tinder profile!

He went on to say how much it meant to him and thanked: I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work has been fascinating, so thanks. I want to thank all my co-stars: Leo (DiCaprio), Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet. The feet of Margaret Qualley (and) the feet of Dakota Fanning. Seriously, Quentin separated more women from his shoes than the TSA. "

‘We all know that what we do is a team sport, we raise each other and I could really work with incredible, incredible people. Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim, Miss Butters, a new generation group, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, anyway, you all raised my game. I hope I have done the same for you. "

Brad also joked about the difficulty of his role, saying that the character was just a "boy who takes drugs, who takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife." Challenging!

The speech continued for a while, the actor talked about the community of actors and how much it means to him and much more!

