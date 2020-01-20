Boubakary Soumare: Manchester United, Chelsea's transfer target suggests that he wants to stay in Lille | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6c321c763e083642655273fe7dc554db12% %MINIFYHTML6c321c763e083642655273fe7dc554db13%

"I want to do a full season … It's not time to go," says defendant midfielder from France U21





%MINIFYHTML6c321c763e083642655273fe7dc554db14% %MINIFYHTML6c321c763e083642655273fe7dc554db15% Boubakary Soumare says he has discussed his future with Lille manager Christophe Galtier

The goal of Manchester United and Chelsea, Boubakary Soumare, has suggested that he wants to stay in Lille until the end of the season.

Sky sports news He reported last week that France's U21 midfielder will decide to join the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Frank Lampard squad after the Ligue 1 clash this weekend with Paris Saint-Germain.

But the 20-year-old says he has told Lille's boss, Christophe Galtier, that he is not going to leave this month.

"I feel good here, "he said. L & # 39; Equip. "I learned that we have high goals, such as the Champions League. A game is not on the agenda."

"I want to do a full season. My teammates are helping me. It's not time to leave. I don't want to leave with regrets."

Soumare played against Chelsea in the Champions League earlier this season

"I have already discussed it with the coach. I told him very clearly. I have a very clear idea of ​​where I want to go in my career. I know where I am today. And that suits me."

Arsenal was also among the clubs that wanted to sign Soumare this month, along with Real Madrid and Valencia in Spain, but it is said that the three clubs are no longer in the race.

United and Chelsea have had conversations about the player, but a decision is not expected before January 26.

Soumare, who has two and a half years left in his contract with Lille, is a frame-by-frame midfielder in the Paul Pogba mold and has impressed in 23 appearances in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League.

He was expected to be the only one of Lille's promising young stars to be sold this month.