Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: NBA's richest rivalry | NBA News

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers is set for a new chapter when Western Conference leaders head to TD Garden on MLK day.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the Lakers to a 34-8 record and control of the No. 1 seed of the Western Conference at the midpoint of the regular season.

The Celtics (27-14), despite losing their last three games, are on track to finish in the top four in the East with young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rediscovering the way that helped propel the team to the Finals of the Conference This two years ago.

Boston's summer signing, Kemba Walker, will test for the first time the rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers when the teams meet MLK Day in the early hours of Tuesday morning, live at Sky Sports Arena (12 : 30 am).

As the last chapter in the history of the Lakers-Celtics approaches, we remember some of the most memorable moments that teams have shared …

June 1984: The Celtics outperform the Lakers & # 39; Showtime & # 39; in the NBA finals

Larry Bird took the perceived Celtics & # 39; blue collar & # 39; to a win of the seven-game finals over the flashy & # 39; Showtime & # 39; Magic Johnson Lakers in a series that raised the NBA to global sports awareness. The Lakers finally withered under intense pressure from the Celtics, derived from Bird's MVP level game, talking trash and physicality.

Game four proved crucial. Kevin McHale of Boston knocked down Kurt Rambis with a clothesline while the Lakers attacked the basket, causing a fight. Magic was labeled & # 39; Tragic Johnson & # 39; by Celtics fans after committing a crucial rotation and losing two free throws in overtime. Bird faced Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after being hit with an elbow.

The seventh game was played in Boston, and the Celtics made the home advantage count since 24 Cedric Maxwell points led them to a 111-102 victory that sealed the title, the eighth time the Celtics defeated the Lakers in A series of Finals. Bird, who averaged 27 points and 14 points in the series, was named MVP of the Finals.

June 1985 – Finals, Game Six – Kareem is huge

Image:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar launches a characteristic light blue hook in the 1985 NBA Finals



The 38-year-old center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, backed down the years to produce a 29-point performance in the series, as the Lakers became the first visiting team to win an NBA title at the Boston Garden parquet. He received the support of James Worthy (whose 28 points earned him the nickname & # 39; Big Game James & # 39;) and Magic, who distributed 14 assists.

Abdul-Jabbar averaged 25.7 points in the series, earning the MVP honors of the Finals 14 years after winning that prize for the first time. More importantly, the Lakers finished their hoodoo of the Finals against the Celtics, beating their longtime enemies in a series of Finals for the first time in nine attempts.

June 1987 – Finals, Game Four – Magic & # 39; junior, junior sky hook & # 39;

Image:

Lakers and Celtics Magic Johnson and Danny Ainge general managers in action in the 1985 NBA Finals



The chapter of the eighties of the rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics was resolved with a 4-2 victory in Los Angeles in the series of End of 1987.

The crucial moment came in game four at the Boston Garden. The Celtics led by 16 points at the break, but the Lakers fought slowly. After 106-105 in the final seconds, Johnson launched an old-fashioned race hook shot that huddled through the net, giving the Lakers the advantage. After Bird failed an attempt to ring the bell, the Lakers won a 107-106 victory and a 3-1 lead in the series.

Later, Johnson called the shot "my junior, junior sky-hook,quot;, after Abdul-Jabbar's characteristic shot. "You expect to lose to the Lakers in a hook," Bird said. "You don't expect it to be Magic."

June 2010: Artest offers a winning hit

Image:

Ron Artest celebrates his game winner in the seventh game of the 2010 NBA Finals



Another epic series of seven-game Celtics-Lakers finals was decided in favor of the Lakers by Ron Artest's three-pointed dagger with 1:01 remaining.

The Artest clutch shot put the Lakers six points up and, thanks to Kobe Bryant's free throws and some Pau Gasol rebounds, they achieved a 83-79 victory that sealed the title.

Bryant endured a poor seven game but still contributed 10 points in the fourth quarter. He was the best scorer of the Lakers in six of the seven games, enough to win the MVP prize of the Finals.

May 1969: Russell Celtics spoil the Lakers party

The Lakers and their formidable trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor were favorites to dispatch the old Bill Russell Celtics team in the late 1969.

The owner of the Lakers, Jack Kent Cooke, certainly anticipated a game of seven wins, filling the beams of the Forum with balloons stamped with "World Lakers Champions,quot; destined to bathe on the court to celebrate a victory for the Lakers.

It did not happen Chamberlain was forced to the bank with an injured knee and remained there despite telling Lakers Van Breda Kolff that he was ready to return to the game. Lady luck smiled at the Celtics when Don Nelson's desperate free-kick jumper hit the back edge, bounced into the air and fell through the hoop to give Boston a 105 ventaja lead.

The Lakers then committed costly turnovers while Boston held on to a 108-106 victory.

It was the first time in the history of the NBA Finals that the road team won a seven game. The Lakers party ended before it began.

June 2008: "Everything is possible,quot; as the title of the Celtics seal

Image:

An emotional Kevin Garnett celebrates during the finals of 2008



Kevin Garnett's Big Three, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen rejected the Lakers' challenge led by Kobe Bryant while Boston came to a 4-2 Finals series win that earned the Celtics their 17th NBA title.

The fourth game defined the series when the Celtics erased a 21-point deficit in the first half to win 97-91 and take a decisive 3-1 lead. It was the biggest comeback in an NBA Finals game since 1971.

The Celtics closed the series with a 131-92 game six strokes after which Garnett celebrated his first (and only) NBA title shouting memorably "Anything is possible,quot; on a microphone during his post-game interview.

March 2001 – The Lakers drive & # 39; The truth & # 39;

Image:

Paul Pierce attacks the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers



Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Kobe Bryant took the Lakers to a & # 39; three mob & # 39; of NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. The Celtics never made it through the Eastern Conference to face them, although a regular season game in March produced a memorable moment in the rivalry.

Paul Pierce, 23, erupted 42 points for the Celtics when they fell to a 112-107 loss to the Lakers at the Staples Center.

In the Lakers' locker room after the game, O & # 39; Neal signaled to Boston Herald reporter Steve Bulpett and uttered the following immortal words:

"Take this. My name is Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, and Paul Pierce is the truth (erased of expletion). Quote me about that, and don't take anything out. I knew I could play, but I didn't know he could play like that. Paul Pierce is the truth. "

With that, Pierce had a nickname in good faith that he carried throughout his long career.

December 2015: a rivalry full of respect

Despite the intense battles on the court, there has always been a healthy respect between the Lakers and the Celtics. Magic Johnson attended the Larry Bird retirement ceremony in Boston with a Celtics shirt and told the crowd: "Larry, you just told me a lie. You said there will be another Larry Bird. Larry, never, never will be another Larry Bird. "

The Celtics honored Kobe Bryant in December 2015, when & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39; He faced Boston for the last time.

The Celtics management presented that Bryant was a framed piece of Boston's famous parquet court. Bryant responded with 15 points and 11 rebounds (his first double double of that season) when the Lakers achieved a surprise 112-104 victory.

In the final moments of the game, Bryant received songs of "Ko-Be, Ko-Be,quot; from the faithful of the Celtics.

