Boney Kapoor says Shabana Azmi is recovering well

Shabana Azmi's accident on Saturday surprised everyone. The veteran actress who was seen celebrating her husband's 75th birthday and writer Javed Akhtar in a big way just one night before, met an accident on Saturday on the way to Sukoon, her bungalow in Khandala. She went with her family over the weekend.

The actress was transferred to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai and several celebrities visited her in the hospital. Boney Kapoor was one of them and confirmed the news to a leading newspaper that the veteran actress is recovering well. The producer said: “Shabanaji is consistent, speaks normally, recognizes people. For now, she is under observation and doctors make sure there are no internal injuries and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of that. "It's great news, we wish her a speedy recovery.