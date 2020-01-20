Berlin summit on the conflict in Libya: what did the world powers agree on? The | News

The world powers held a high-risk summit in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the way forward to end the conflict in Libya.

Leaders and officials from Turkey, Russia, Egypt, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States attended the meeting in the German capital, while representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, China, the Republic of Congo, the Nations United, Europe Union and African Union were also present.

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and his rival, Fayez al-Sarraj, who leads the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, attended the summit but did not participate.

Plus:

Haftar, backed by a rival administration based in eastern Libya, launched a military offensive in Tripoli in April that has since stalled. Some foreign powers had increased their support for the warring factions in an attempt to break the deadlock, but in Berlin, world leaders agreed to a joint course of action to reduce the conflict.

These are the main points that they agreed in their final communiqué, which will be presented as a resolution of the UN Security Council.

End to foreign interference

The participants in Berlin "pledge to refrain from interfering in the armed conflict or internal affairs of Libya,quot; and urge all international actors to "do the same."

UN arms embargo

The participants "commit themselves to unequivocally respect and implement the arms embargo,quot; established by the UN in 2011 but frequently violated, and "urge all international actors to do the same."

"We call on all actors to refrain from any activity that exacerbates the conflict … including the financing of military capabilities or the recruitment of mercenaries," the text adds.

The document also asks UN experts to monitor and investigate any violation of the arms embargo "on an ongoing basis,quot; and urged all actors to enforce UNSC sanctions against those who violate the embargo.

Stop the fire

The signatories of the final declaration "call on all interested parties to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, reduction of the scale and a permanent ceasefire."

They also urge "the redeployment of heavy weapons, artillery and air vehicles,quot; and the end of all military movements of the parties in conflict or in direct support of them, throughout Libya and in its airspace, the text reads.

Participants invite the UN to establish "technical committees,quot; to monitor the implementation of the truce.

They ask the UNSC "to impose appropriate sanctions on those who are in violation of the ceasefire agreements and the member states to enforce them."

Solvent Militias

According to the text, participants want to see "credible steps,quot; towards "the dismantling of armed groups and militias,quot; in Libya, whose members should be integrated "into civil, security and military state institutions." The UN is asked to help in the demobilization process.

Participants also call for the restoration of the state monopoly to the legitimate use of force. They support the establishment of unified Libyan national security, police and military forces under the central civil authority, based on the Cairo talks and the documents produced in them.

Return to the political process

The Berlin document urges "all Libyan parties to resume the inclusive political process led by Libya and owned by Libya under the auspices of UNSMIL (the UN Support Mission in Libya)" to reach a solution within Libya.

The goal is to pave "the way to end the transition period,quot; through free, fair and credible parliamentary and presidential elections.

Human rights

Participants "urge all parties in Libya to fully respect international humanitarian law and human rights law."

They call for the "end of the practice of arbitrary detention,quot; and urge the Libyan authorities to "gradually close detention centers for migrants and asylum seekers."

Economy and oil

Participants stressed the importance of restoring and safeguarding the integrity of Libyan institutions, in particular the Central Bank of Libya and the National Petroleum Corporation (NOC).

They urge all parties to guarantee the security of the country's crucial oil infrastructure and reject "any illegal exploitation of their energy resources."

Wealth distribution

The document calls for a transparent, responsible, fair and equitable distribution of wealth and public resources among different Libyan geographical areas, including through decentralization and support to municipalities.

Strengthening of institutions.

The agreement urges the Libyan authorities to further strengthen "transitional justice institutions, including prosecution initiatives, reparations, the search for truth and institutional reform, which must be in line with internationally recognized standards and principles. ".

Follow-up talks

At a press conference announcing the statement, the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, said al-Sarraj, the head of the GNA and Haftar, had appointed five military representatives to attend the follow-up talks in Geneva "in the next days,quot;.