Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury fined by Leicester teammates | Soccer news





Ben Chilwell did not appear against Burnley

Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury were fined by their Leicester City teammates for being late for a training session last week.

The club has not sanctioned the duo, but has left it to the accepted protocols within the team, where fines for such an offense go to a central fund to pay the Christmas party of the players.

It is believed that manager Brendan Rodgers is not too worried about the behavior of the two players, and the fact that the couple has rested from the team to face Burnley on Sunday is not considered a punishment.

Hamza Choudhury was late for a training session & # 39; very important & # 39;

Rodgers has accepted that both players had personal reasons that contributed to why they were late.

There have been no comments from Leicester, but Rodgers did solve the problem after the 2-1 loss to Burnley.

"They missed a very important session for us in the week, which was the accumulation that led to this game, so we couldn't bring them to the game," Rodgers said.

"They just weren't available for training. We were doing a lot of preparation for this game, they couldn't be there, so now we move on."

"Both will be in dispute for Wednesday."